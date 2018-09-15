Saudi Arabia: Women beheaded in street, corpses dangling from cranes

A SHOCKING new documentary reveals the reality of life in Saudi Arabia, and how disturbingly similar its punishments are to IS. Confronting content.

A SHOCKING new documentary will reveal the horrors of daily life inside Saudi Arabia.

Titled Saudi Arabia Uncovered, the ITV film aims to expose the brutal punishments dished out to those deemed to have broken the country’s strict Islamic laws.

At one point a woman accused of killing her stepdaughter is heard screaming “I didn’t do it” before she is beheaded in the street. Another clip shows five corpses strung up from a crane, The Sun reported.

As well as showing the barbaric reality of life inside Saudi Arabia, the film also questions Britain’s close relationship with the hard line Islamic state.

It comes as capital punishment in the country hit a new high, with public executions taking place at a shocking average rate of one person per day.

In one clip a woman is seen screaming for mercy as she is pinned down by police officers who eventually use a large sword to cut off her head.

So frequent are the brutal executions that one large public space in central Riyadh is nicknamed ‘Chop Chop Square’ due to the sheer number of state-sanctioned killings there.

Drains in the square are stained red due to the amount of amount of blood spilt there.

The documentary was filmed using secret cameras over a six-month period and reveals a chaotic prison system, abject poverty on the streets and an incredibly strict religious police force.

It also reveals the shocking treatment of burqa-clad women, who are very much second class citizens.

In one shocking scene an unprovoked man is secretly filmed shoving a woman to the floor in a supermarket.

Saudi Arabia Uncovered, produced by Hardcash Productions, airs on British TV screens tomorrow night.

COMPARISONS TO ISLAMIC STATE:

Women beheaded in the street and corpses dangling from cranes shows how Saudi Arabia is just as bad as Islamic State when it comes to dealing out brutal punishments.

Last year, IS released a penal code which listed crimes punishable by methods including amputation, stoning and crucifixion.

The code, titled ‘Clarification [regarding] the hudud (a set of fixed punishments)’, was published as a reminder and warning to those living under IS rule in Syria and Iraq.

It stipulated the need for Muslims to adhere to tough Sharia codes of conduct but also warned ‘crimes’ such as homosexuality will result in the death penalty.

Interestingly, Middle East Eye compared the punishment methods of Saudi Arabia and IS and found they were pretty much identical.

However, while human rights groups have been outspoken about Saudi’s treatment of its citizens, and in particular its women, Western governments have not been as vocal.

On the other hand, the atrocities of Islamic State have been widely condemned.