BRILLIANT 53RD BIRTHDAY WISHES TO SYRIAN PRESIDENT DR. BASHAR AL-ASSAD, LION OF DAMASCUS AND STEADFAST PATRON OF MOUQAWAMAH

by Jonathan Azaziah

When the American regime demanded regional subservience after launching the illegal invasion of Iraq, he said we’ll keep our independence… Thanks but no thanks… And blasted the “WMD” lies too.

When the secular nationalists thought they could exploit his political inexperience and told him to clamp down on religion across the state, he went the alternative route as he saw true faith as an ideological bulwark against Western-Zionist cultural imperialism. He worked with the Patriarchs to protect Christianity and also cooperated closely with Sheikh Muhammad Said Ramadan al-Bouti (R.A.) to spread true and pure Islam among the youth whilst rebuking Wahhabi-Takfiri thought. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of Islamic-Christian unity.

When the ‘Israelis’ rampaged through the ’48 Lands, the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza during the Second Intifada, he called on all Arabs to scream out for Palestine and doubled down on his military support for the Palestinian Resistance.

When Lebanon came under attack by the Zionist entity in the summer of 2006, he spared no expense in providing the Lebanese Islamic Resistance of Hizbullah with anything and everything it needed to withstand and ultimately defeat the aggressors.

Then, disgusted with the response from Saudi Arabia and its GCC partners to what had befallen the Lebanese people at the hands of the Zio-Tumor, he labeled them “half-men”.

When the French colonialist ZOG led by the Zionist Jew Sarkozy came to him with an offer of full Western-NATO support pending his government drop support for Iran, Hizbullah and the Palestinian caused, he declined and tossed the frog out of his country.

When the illegitimate “Tel Aviv” regime approached him through back channels to sell his nation down the tubes and “negotiate” over the occupied Golan Heights, he upheld 10,000 years of civilization in Bilad al-Sham and delivered a message of rejection.

When the Zio-Imperialists came for Venezuela, he was at the side of El Comandante Hugo Chavez. When the Zio-Imperialists came for Libya, he didn’t let Muammar Qadhafi face the assault alone.

And when the International Jewish Imperium, with the full force of ‘Israel’, NATO and the GCC backing up the plan, brought hundreds of thousands of terrorists from all over the world to his country, giving them hundreds of billions of dollars in heavy arms and cash, training them, guiding them, providing them medical treatment and laying out their directives of regime change, destabilization and mass murder, he didn’t bow. He stood tall. Mobilized his citizenry and his armed forces. Called in his allies from Lebanon, Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation. Mounted a counter-offensive. Resisted. Now he stands on the verge of total victory over the most vicious compilation of mercenaries in the history of 4th/5th Generation Warfare.

He could’ve lived a quiet life as an ophthalmologist at the Western Eye Hospital in London, where he was trained in the field. Instead he returned to his homeland to lead and be whatever his family and his people needed him to be so he could move the nation into the future.

That–ALL of that–is why we support Syrian President Dr. Bashar al-Assad; why we love and respect him; why we respect and salute him; and why we wish him the happiest of happy birthdays on his 53rd year on this planet. Not just a President but a leader and a man of the people in every sense. Not just a revolutionary but a Mouqawamist with a damn high station. Not just a legend to be appreciated, cherished and safeguarded by Syrians but all Arabs, all Muslims, all Christians and all free-thinking people no matter where they come from. The most brilliant born-day wishes to you on the anniversary of your birth o’ Lion of Dimashq! O’ Patron of Mouqawamah! O’ Syrian hero! May you have 53 more and may they all be as victorious as this one!

