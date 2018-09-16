‘israel (apartheid state) must abide by international humanitarian law,’ insists Red Cross

Posted on by michaellee2009

‘Israel must abide by international humanitarian law,’ insists Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross has insisted that, as the occupying power in the West Bank, Israel is bound by international humanitarian law.

“It has a duty to ensure the protection, security and welfare of the people living under occupation and to guarantee that they can live as normal a life as possible, in accordance with their own laws, culture and traditions,” explained David Quesne, the head of the ICRC mission in Jerusalem.

The ICRC official also expressed concern that Israel is to demolish the Palestinian West Bank village of Khan Al-Ahmar and called for the state to respect the law. “The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply concerned by Israel’s decision to demolish private houses and other structures in Khan Al-Ahmar village in Area C of the West Bank,” he said. “The planned demolitions will dramatically affect the lives and dignity of this community.”

In his statement, Quesne pointed out that, “As long as zoning and planning policies in the West Bank fail to serve the population living under occupation, they cannot be used as justification for destruction of property.”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Human Rights, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, UNHRC, Zionist entity |