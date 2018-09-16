Palestinian Teen Stabs Zionist Settler to Death in Occupied West Bank

September 16, 2018
A Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli settler to death Sunday at a busy mall in the occupied West Bank.
The Zionist military said the 17-year-old attacker arrived at the mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank, close to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, and stabbed the Israeli before fleeing (Other reports mentioned that he was arrested).
Israeli medical teams arrived to treat the stabbed settler, identified as a 40-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the upper body. He was evacuated to a hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.
Source: Websites
Related Videos
Related News
- Palestine’s Islamic Jihad hails the heroic operation in Bethlehem, calling for escalating the resistance against the Zionist occupation
- Trump decision to close PLO office will impact 600,000 American-Palestinian citizens
- UN coordinator concerned regarding demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar
- Al-Quds University’s Academy for Global Justice graduates first cohort of trainees in ICC litigation
- Israeli settler announced dead in stabbing attack
- BDS’ Barghouthi banned from travel as his mother passed away in Amman
- Gaza: Teen dies of wounds sustained six weeks ago
- IOF Kills three Palestinians, Including 14-year Old in Gaza Border Clashes
- Despite international criticism and European warning, Israel begins with practical steps to demolish Khan alAhmar
- EU: Israel’s planned demolition of Khan al-Ahmar would be a war crime
- Implication of Israel’s Nation-State Law on the occupied Syrian Golan
Filed under: Islamic Jihad, Nazi Israel, Occupation, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Popular Resistance |
Reblogged this on penelopap.