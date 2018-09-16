Palestinian Teen Stabs Zionist Settler to Death in Occupied West Bank

dv101-916-2018-084521-jpg

September 16, 2018

A Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli settler to death Sunday at a busy mall in the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist military said the 17-year-old attacker arrived at the mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank, close to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, and stabbed the Israeli before fleeing (Other reports mentioned that he was arrested).

Israeli medical teams arrived to treat the stabbed settler, identified as a 40-year-old with multiple stab wounds in the upper body. He was evacuated to a hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Source: Websites

