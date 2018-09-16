Russia Is Working Overtime to Beef up Syria’s Air Defenses

What’s more, Moscow wants this to be known publicly

As I wrote in Russia As A Cat, Russia will continue to “eat chicken” at her own pace ignoring angry monologues from “democratic world” and will continue extermination of unicorns and humanitarian terrorists in Idlib apace. The process continued today with new airstrikes against those “rebels”.

It is symptomatic, then, that Russia’s Ambassador to Syria gave this statement to TASS. I give this news piece in full and want to remind, that Russia’s high level military and diplomat figures DO NOT make statements off the wall. Those statements are always sanctioned from the above:

DAMASCUS,September 7. /TASS/. Russia is helping Syria restore and modernized its air defense system, Russia’s Ambassador to that country, Alexander Kinshchak, told TASS on Friday. “We are helping our Syrian partners to restore, modernizeand boost the efficiency of the integrated air defense system,” he said when asked how well Syria is protected against possible airstrikes by Western nations. “Much is yet to be done because everything was in utter devastation, but certain results can already be seen,” he said. In late April, chief of the main operations directorate of the Russian General Staff,Sergei Rudskoi, said that Syria would soon receive new air defense systems and promised that Russian specialists would help the Syrian military to master them. He refrained from details of the systems, saying only that the S-125, Osaand Kvadrat systems used by the Syrian army had been restored and modernized with Russia’s assistance. In late August, the Russian Defense Ministry warned about a possible provocation plotted in the Syrian Idlib governorate by militants under supervision of British special services. Thus, according to the ministry, militants were planning to simulate the use of chemical weapons against civilians by Syrian government troops to furnish the United States, the United Kingdom and France with a pretext to deliver an airstrike on Syriangovernment and economic facilities.

So, it is becoming increasingly clear that Russia is on the move. In fact, things are getting in the open very fast. Such as the situation in Donetsk after the murder of Alexandr Zakharchenko. As Andrei Babitsky noted from Donetsk–there are no vacancies left in any more or less decent hotels in Donetsk–all occupied by FSB people. This is not to mention some other interesting developments which need to be verified, but it looks like Moscow is moving in big time and openly.

That is why this report, about Russia’s Uragan systems being deployed, as MoD said “just in case”, near Russian and the LDNR border. The message is clear:

There will be no UAF “victory” under any circumstances and it seems that Russia is about to openly (before that it was hidden by a fig leaf) take charge in defense of the republics with all that follows, which is, well… turn on your imagination.

But the funniest, in a good sense, thing is that while the US imposes sanctions on Russia, it continues to buy Russia’s hi-tech products such as rocket engines and now aircraft.

As TASS reports (in Russian) at Gelendzhik exhibition of hydro-aviation, US (Seaplane Global Air Services) and Russia (Beriev Corp.) signed the contract for delivery of 4 of these excellent fire-fighting jets, plus option for 6 more is also envisioned.

It is well known fact that US, especially southern states, suffers from serious forest fires and BE-200s are perfect planes to fight those fires. They already have shown their worth in Portugal, Greece, Spain, Russia, just to name a few countries.