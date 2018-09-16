Posted on by michaellee2009

Trump Regime’s Humanitarian Concerns in Syria a Colossal Hoax

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

When America goes to war, rules of engagement permit anything goes, rule of law principles discarded, the highest of high crimes committed unaccountably.

The US does what it pleases because the UN and world leaders fail to challenge its destructive agenda – raping and destroying one country after another, serving privileged exclusively interests at the expense of ordinary people at home and abroad.

Washington is consistently dismissive of humanitarian concerns everywhere.

Its deplorable policies worldwide need no elaboration, waging endless wars of aggression on humanity, supporting the scourge of terrorism it pretends to oppose, uncaring about the lives and welfare of ordinary people everywhere.

Dovish Truman era diplomat George Kennan expressed what’s been longstanding US policy, saying “we will have to dispense with all sentimentality and daydreaming; and our attention will have to be concentrated everywhere on our immediate national objectives.”

“We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world benefaction…”

“We should dispense with the aspiration to ‘be liked’ or to be regarded as the repository of a high-minded international altruism.”

“We should (stop talking about) unreal objectives such as human rights, the raising of the living standards, and democratization.”

“The day is not far off when we are going to have to deal in straight power concepts. The less we are hampered by idealistic slogans (ideas and practices), the better.”

Bipartisan neocon hardliners infesting Washington today way exceed Kennan’s extremist realpolitik notions.

Humanitarian concerns are nonstarters at home and abroad, notably in war zones.

Washington’s rage to dominate is uncaring about the human toll – its endless aggression responsible for countless millions of casualties post-9/11 alone. Claims otherwise are bald-faced lies.

Trump’s earlier expressed concern about a “potential human tragedy” in Idlib belies his regime’s disdain for human and civil rights. So did his call “for international actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib province.”

US support for ISIS, al-Nusra (al-Qaeda in Syria), and likeminded jihadists created humanitarian crisis conditions in all countries where these cutthroat killers are deployed – used by Washington a imperial foot soldiers.

Refugees International gave the Trump regime’s “performance on refugees and humanitarian protection” an overall grade of “F,” saying:

It “significantly weakened…refugee law and humanitarian policy” at home and abroad, dismissive of horrific human suffering.

The State Department flagrantly lied, claiming “(t)he United States is the largest single country humanitarian donor for the Syria response, providing nearly $8.1 billion in humanitarian assistance for those displaced inside Syria and the region since the start of the crisis.”

Countless billions of dollars are spent only on recruiting, arming, funding, training, directing, and otherwise supporting ISIS and other cutthroat killer terrorists – nothing to help millions of Syrian refugees, victimized by US-led aggression.

Trump regime so-called special envoy to counter ISIS the US supports Brett McGurk was surprisingly frank in July 2017, calling Idlib, Syria “the largest al-Qaeda safe haven since 9/11” – tens of thousands its fighters and countless other cutthroat killer jihadists in the province essential to eliminate.

Neocons infesting the Trump regime don’t give a damn about humanitarian concerns – not in Syria or anywhere else.

Last week, Mike Pompeo lied expressing phony concern about “putting the lives of…innocent civilians at risk and creat(ing) a humanitarian crisis” in Idlib if a Syrian/Russian offensive is launched to liberate the province.

During a day’s earlier Security Council session, warmongering extremist Nikki Haley downplayed the threat posed by countless tens of thousands of US-supported terrorists in Idlib, terrorizing residents, holding them hostage as human shields.

Idlib province is a Russian created deescalation zone – transformed into a hotbed of US-supported jihadist terrorism, their last major stronghold in Syria essential to eliminate.

In early September, Sergey Lavrov stressed the importance of eliminating the terrorist threat Idlib and elsewhere in Syria, adding Damascus “has every right to seek their liquidation on its territory.” Liberating the country depends on it.

