The United States has suffered a double blow to its ambitions and influence in postwar Iraq after losing out in two key power tussles with Iran.
Haider al-Abadi, the Iraqi prime minister backed by the US, has been outmanoeuvred in his attempts to stay in office, despite strong lobbying from Washington. Factions loyal to Iran have been putting together a rival coalition and Mr Abadi said he would no longer “cling to power” after losing the backing of Moqtada al-Sadr, the nationalist cleric and militia leader who emerged as kingmaker after the elections in May.
To add salt to the western alliance’s wounds, its favoured candidate for the position of parliamentary speaker was defeated by Mohammed al-Halbusi, a former governor of western Anbar province who is also backed by Iran.
The Iranian foreign ministry immediately signalled its delight, saying it backed Iraq’s “democracy, territorial integrity and national sovereignty”, a veiled swipe at the US’s failed attempts to influence the outcome. The losing candidate for speaker, Khaled al-Obeidi, was a former defence minister and ally of Mr Abadi’s who worked closely with US forces in the fight against Islamic State.
Both outcomes represent a victory for Iran’s envoy, General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ al-Quds Brigade and the eminence grise behind Iran’s overseas influence operation.
He has spent much of the summer in Iraq trying to persuade the Shia parties to unite against American influence, and in particular to pressure Kurdish parties to resist the lobbying of Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the anti-Isis coalition. Mr McGurk had met a cross-section of political factions to try to persuade them to back Mr Abadi in piecing together a new ruling coalition, and as recently as last month Mr Abadi thought he had enough votes in the new parliament to win a second term. As part of Iran’s counter-lobbying, General Soleimani is said to have spent four hours with Mr Sadr persuading him to switch sides.
Negotiations for the new government, including a prime minister, continue. In Iraqi politics, the prime minister’s job is reserved for a Shia politician, the president’s for a Kurd and the speaker’s for a Sunni, reflecting the Shia community’s numerical dominance. With its influence over the Shia community, this gives the Iranians a natural advantage compared to the Americans with whom they vie for influence. However, Mr Abadi, while not hostile to Iran, was highly regarded by the US.
The West’s consolation is that all factions now agree that for the sake of stability, both the US and Iran must have an effective veto over who becomes prime minister.
إيران توجّه ضربة مزدوجة لأميركا في العراق
أمضى الجنرال قاسم سليماني معظم الصيف في العراق في محاولة لإقناع الأحزاب الشيعية بالتوحد ضد النفوذ الأميركي.
رأت صحيفة التايمز البريطانية أن الولايات المتحدة الأميركية قد تعرضت لضربة مزدوجة لطموحاتها ونفوذها في عراق ما بعد الحرب بعد خسارتها في صراعين رئيسيين مع إيران.
وقالت الصحيفة إن “حيدر العبادي، رئيس الوزراء العراقي المدعوم من الولايات المتحدة، قد هُزم في محاولاته للبقاء في السلطة، رغم الضغوط القوية من واشنطن. فقد قامت الفصائل الموالية لإيران بتشكيل ائتلاف منافس، وقال السيد العبادي إنه لن يتشبث “بالسلطة” بعد أن فقد دعم السيد مقتدى الصدر، رجل الدين القومي وزعيم الميليشيا الذي ظهر كصانع ملوك بعد الانتخابات في أيار مايو الماضي”.
ولإضافة الملح إلى جروح التحالف الغربي، هُزم كذلك مرشحه المفضل لمنصب رئيس مجلس النواب (البرلمان) على يد محمد الحلبوسي، المحافظ السابق لمحافظة الأنبار الغربية والذي تدعمه إيران أيضًا.
وأعربت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية فوراً عن سعادتها، قائلة إنها تدعم “ديمقراطية العراق وسلامته الإقليمية وسيادته الوطنية”، وهي عبارة عن انتقاد مستتر لمحاولات الولايات المتحدة الفاشلة للتأثير على النتيجة. وكان المرشح الخاسر لمنصب رئيس مجلس النواب، خالد العبيدي، وزيراً للدفاع في السابق وحليف السيد العبادي الذي عمل عن كثب مع القوات الأميركية في الحرب ضد “داعش”.
وتمثل هاتان النتيجتان انتصاراً للمبعوث الإيراني الجنرال قاسم سليماني، قائد لواء القدس التابع للحرس الثوري، والشخصية الخفية التي تقف وراء عملية النفوذ الإيراني في الخارج. فقد أمضى معظم الصيف في العراق في محاولة لإقناع الأحزاب الشيعية بالتوحد ضد النفوذ الأميركي، وعلى وجه الخصوص للضغط على الأحزاب الكردية لمقاومة ضغوط بريت ماكغورك، المبعوث الأميركي إلى التحالف المناهض لـ”داعش”.
وكان ماكغورك قد التقى بعدد من الفصائل السياسية في محاولة لإقناعهم بدعم السيد العبادي في تشكيل ائتلاف حكم جديد، وفي الشهر الماضي، اعتقد العبادي أنه حصل على أصوات كافية في البرلمان الجديد للفوز بولاية ثانية. وكجزء من الضغط المضاد الذي تمارسه إيران، يقال إن الجنرال سليماني أمضى أربع ساعات مع السيد مقتدى الصدر فأقنعه بتغيير اتجاهه.
وتستمر المفاوضات من أجل تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، بما في ذلك اختيار رئيس الوزراء. في السياسة العراقية، يتم تخصيص وظيفة رئيس الوزراء لسياسي شيعي، ومنصب الرئيس للكرد ورئيس البرلمان لأحد السنّة، مما يعكس الهيمنة العددية للمجتمع الشيعي. وبتأثيرها على المجتمع الشيعي، فإن هذا يمنح الإيرانيين ميزة طبيعية مقارنة بالأميركيين الذين ينافسونهم على النفوذ.
ومع ذلك، فإن العبادي، رغم أنه ليس معاديًا لإيران، كان يحظى بتقدير كبير من جانب الولايات المتحدة.
وختمت الصحيفة أن عزاء الغرب هو أن جميع الفصائل تتفق الآن على أنه من أجل الاستقرار، يجب أن يكون لدى كل من الولايات المتحدة وإيران حق نقض فعال على من يصبح رئيسًا للوزراء.
