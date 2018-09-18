The United States has suffered a double blow to its ambitions and influence in postwar Iraq after losing out in two key power tussles with Iran.

Haider al-Abadi, the Iraqi prime minister backed by the US, has been outmanoeuvred in his attempts to stay in office, despite strong lobbying from Washington. Factions loyal to Iran have been putting together a rival coalition and Mr Abadi said he would no longer “cling to power” after losing the backing of Moqtada al-Sadr, the nationalist cleric and militia leader who emerged as kingmaker after the elections in May.

To add salt to the western alliance’s wounds, its favoured candidate for the position of parliamentary speaker was defeated by Mohammed al-Halbusi, a former governor of western Anbar province who is also backed by Iran.

The outcome of the political tussle is a victory for General Soleimani REX FEATURES The Iranian foreign ministry immediately signalled its delight, saying it backed Iraq’s “democracy, territorial integrity and national sovereignty”, a veiled swipe at the US’s failed attempts to influence the outcome. The losing candidate for speaker, Khaled al-Obeidi, was a former defence minister and ally of Mr Abadi’s who worked closely with US forces in the fight against Islamic State. Both outcomes represent a victory for Iran’s envoy, General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ al-Quds Brigade and the eminence grise behind Iran’s overseas influence operation. He has spent much of the summer in Iraq trying to persuade the Shia parties to unite against American influence, and in particular to pressure Kurdish parties to resist the lobbying of Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the anti-Isis coalition. Mr McGurk had met a cross-section of political factions to try to persuade them to back Mr Abadi in piecing together a new ruling coalition, and as recently as last month Mr Abadi thought he had enough votes in the new parliament to win a second term. As part of Iran’s counter-lobbying, General Soleimani is said to have spent four hours with Mr Sadr persuading him to switch sides. Negotiations for the new government, including a prime minister, continue. In Iraqi politics, the prime minister’s job is reserved for a Shia politician, the president’s for a Kurd and the speaker’s for a Sunni, reflecting the Shia community’s numerical dominance. With its influence over the Shia community, this gives the Iranians a natural advantage compared to the Americans with whom they vie for influence. However, Mr Abadi, while not hostile to Iran, was highly regarded by the US. The West’s consolation is that all factions now agree that for the sake of stability, both the US and Iran must have an effective veto over who becomes prime minister.

أمضى الجنرال قاسم سليماني معظم الصيف في العراق في محاولة لإقناع الأحزاب الشيعية بالتوحد ضد النفوذ الأميركي.