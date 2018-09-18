Iran Not on Brink of War: Army Commander

Posted on September 18, 2018 by martyrashrakat

September 16, 2018

139705221352292615017134

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Haidari rejected the possibility of any war on the Islamic Republic and said the country is facing no military threat.

In a speech in the western city of Hamedan on Sunday, Brigadier General Haidari praised Iran’s defense power and said the country’s military is at the highest level.

“We announce to the people that there is no danger threatening our country and that we are not on the brink of any war,” he said, adding, “However, it does not mean that we should neglect to maintain our preparedness…”

The commander further emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces have reached such a level of deterrence given their defensive capabilities that the enemies have now resorted to options other than military ones.

This level of deterrence is the outcome of the Armed Forces’ presence, resistance, and especially self-sufficiency, Brigadier General Haidari went on to say.

SourceIran

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Iran, USA, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: