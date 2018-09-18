israel (apartheid state) founded and maintained by theft

Posted on September 18, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli Forces Seize Large Sum of Money from Jenin-area Town

 

18 Sep
1:31 AM

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israeli occupation forces, on Monday, stormed the town of Silet al-Harithiya, to the west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, and took a large sum of money from inside one of the homes, according to local WAFA sources.

The sources said that Israeli forces raided, searched and wreaked havoc in the home of Mothana Jaradat before seizing around 15,000 Israeli shekels (approximately $4,185).

To be noted, the Israeli military prosecution, last week, filed an indictment against two Israeli soldiers accused of stealing thousands of shekels from Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Advertisements

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: