israel’s war on Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) forces open fire at farmers, raze lands in Gaza

israel's war on Palestine's food supplies: israeli forces open fire at farmers, raze lands in Gaza

Posted on September 18, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli forces open fire at farmers, raze lands in Gaza

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli forces opened fire, on Monday morning, towards Palestinian farmers east of Khan Younis in southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli military observation towers opened fire as Palestinian farmers were working in their lands.

Farmers were forced to evacuate the area in fear for their lives.
Meanwhile, several Israeli bulldozers entered into the “buffer zone” alongside the southern Gaza border and razed lands.
Witnesses said that four D-9 Israeli military bulldozers entered dozens of meters into lands near the “return camps” and razed and leveled lands as drones flew overhead.
Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the “buffer zone,” which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for nearly 12 years
Filed under: Jewish Mentality, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers

