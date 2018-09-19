Israeli Media: Will Russia Provide Syria with S-300 Air Defense System?

Posted on September 19, 2018 by martyrashrakat

September 19, 2018

The Zionist media outlets continued covering up the repercussions of the tensions dominated over the Israeli-Russian ties caused by the aerial accident over Syria.

A Russian military aircraft with 15 people onboard has been accidentally shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft defenses that were targeting Israeli jets, the Russian defense ministry has said.

The ministry blamed Israel’s “irresponsible actions” for the incident, saying Israeli fighter jet pilots intentionally used the aircraft as cover against Syrian missiles in a “deliberate provocation”.

The Israeli media considered that the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about the Russian measures to protect its soldiers in Syria in a remarkable way as a direct threat to the Zionist aerial movement over Syria, wondering whether Moscow may provide Damascus with S-300 air defense systems and more sophisticated radars.

The enemy media outlets pointed out that Russia would curb the Israeli aerial movement over Syria, adding that Moscow may demand that Tel Aviv notify it much earlier about any possible strike on Syria.

Source: Al-Manar Website

 

Related Articles

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Putin, Russia |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: