Saudi Arabia Massacres 18 Yemeni Fishermen

More than a dozen Yemeni fishermen have lost their lives when Saudi fighter jets targeted their fishing boats off the coast of the western province of Hodeidah as the Riyadh regime presses ahead with its appalling military campaign against its crisis-hit southern neighbor.

A Yemeni security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Saudi warplanes struck fishing boats in waters off al-Khokha city, located 90 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Hodeidah, on Tuesday evening, killing 18 people.

The source added that only one fisherman survived the airstrike.

He identified some the victims as Amr Yahya Radwan, Malik al-Jibla, Mansour Yahya Radwan, Mohammad Khadem Zaid Harbi and Hussein Mohammed Ismail Manoubi, noting that they hailed from the village of al-Kadhah.

Separately, a barrage of artillery rounds and mortar shells, launched by Saudi military forces, rained down on the Razih district in Yemen’s mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Moreover, two civilians were killed and a bulldozer destroyed following a Saudi aerial attack on the al-Durayhimi district of Hodeidah province.

Later in the day, Yemeni army soldiers, backed by fighters from allied Popular Committees, fired a domestically-manufactured Badr-1 ballistic missile at the al-Mostahaddeth base in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Asir.

