The Big Lie: “Russian Propaganda.” The Bigger Lie: “The Truth is What We Say it is.”

Posted on by Zara Ali

I read Oleg Shakirov’s “’Russian Propaganda’: On Social Networks, in Eastern Europe, and Soon Everywhere,” It is a useful perspective but lacking in historical and multi-national context. I wrote the original book, INFORMATION OPERATIONS: All Information, All Languages, All the Time (OSS, 2008) and over the course of forty years have done both sides of the “IO” world – false flag operations and covert media management operations for the CIA, and full spectrum truth operations as the founder of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) movement.

I wish to make seven points below, and hope this is helpful to those who might wish to avoid the expensive, negative, and generally not beneficial “interventionist” IO, while optimizing investments – and the return on investment – from “attentive” IO. Interventionist IO promulgates unilateralist lies and seeks to achieve a short-term gain for one party at great expense to other parties. Attentive IO seeks multi-cultural truths that radically reduce costs while creating “a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for all.” Attentive IO is rooted in a “win-win” perspective and an understanding that “the truth at any cost lowers all others costs.”

● Interventionist IO: false flag operations, paid media assets, agents of influence who lie to their own governments (John Bolton working for Israel, John Brennan working for Saudi Arabia, would be two American examples), funded false testimony to Congress (Kuwait Ambassador’s daughter lying about seeing Iraqis throw babies from incubators), outright blackmail (Jeffrey Epstein and pedophilia), outright bribery (Zionist billionaires funding Chuck Schumer, John McCain, Lindsey Graham among many others).

● Attentive IO: strategic communication & public diplomacy; peacekeeping intelligence & information peacekeeping; early warning & stabilization-reconstruction operations; homeland defense & civil support; national education & national research; acquisition & logistics.

Put most simply, Interventionist IO is for traitors who are not being held accountable for results who seek only to spend vast amounts of money to achieve short-term results favoring the Deep State and its Zionist underbelly (in Russia this would be new oligarchs funded by CIA’s Gold War and Russian Jews of convenience with criminal tendencies), while Attentive IO is for patriotic strategic thinkers playing the long game. Put in a way most meaningful to Russia: the Chinese “grand strategy” is about demography including the export of Chinese males; and investment in infrastructure – ports, roads, and high-speed rail. The Chinese now own both Israeli ports and are about to offer Israel a new port and Jewish Autonomous Zone in Manchuria. Such long-term thinking is to be admired and emulated.

The strongest element of Oleg Shakirov’s article was its detailed listing with links of all the reports created by US institutions associated with the Deep State – none of them actually representing the public interest – against Russia. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent fostering the “big lie” of Russian propaganda and the related lie of Russian interference in the US election – the same people spending money to foster this lie are also spending money to conceal the reality that in the US context it is the Deep State and its Zionist underbelly that are responsible for 90% of all social media propaganda operations. It was Zionist Israel working through its undeclared agents of a foreign power, including Haim Saban on the left and Sheldon Adelson on the right, who has done more than any other power to subvert US democracy in favor of the Deep State and its Zionist “front.”

Now here are seven points for consideration by any group that desires peace and prosperity for all.

Point #1: Any discussion of Russian influence on social media that does not mention the decades of structured media influence and active censoring done by Zionist Israel – which now has an advanced “war room” to monitor all social media everywhere for any “anti-Semitic” reference – which is to say, any reference to Zionist genocide, Zionist theft, Zionist pedophilia operations, etcetera – is by definition an exercise in idiocy. Propaganda – and censorship – cannot be understood without placing Zionist Israel squarely at the center of the discussion…along with China, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Point #2: Neither monitoring social media, nor dabbling with social media messaging, comprise election interference. The only “hack” of the US election system was carried out by Hillary Clinton when she stole thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders.

Point #3: It is now legal for the US Government (USG) to propagandize the US public (the Obama-Biden-Clinton Administration modified the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 1948 in 2012). In the aftermath of the 9/11 lies led by Bush-Cheney, it was clearly felt that some protections were needed to enable the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to carry out a series of blatant domestic false flag operations – under Obama, with an anti-gun agenda, under Trump in pursuit of the ultimate police state with mass surveillance and unlimited search & seizure at the local level.

Point #4: Propaganda has never done well among the educated. The saddest aspect of the USA today is the ignorance of the public, where a third of the so-called college graduates cannot even identify the three branches of the federal government (legislative, executive, judicial), and a frightening twenty-five percent or so think that TV judges are on the Supreme Court. To really understand the weakness of the USA it is necessary to understand the weak mental faculties of the public at large as well as the complete destruction of civics education across the USA in the past quarter century.

Point #5: #GoogleGestapo – the combination of Amazon (which bans books), Facebook, Google, MeetUp, Twitter, YouTube and lesser platforms such as Reddit, Wikipedia, and WordPress.com – is the non-state social media ecology that was funded by the CIA to begin with, and is now in the active service of the Deep State generally and the Zionists particularly. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is the “trusted flagger” for all of these elements, and had led the way in censoring individuals, manipulating information including polls and trends, and digitally assassinating thousands of channels. It is now known that special NSA software has been used and that the current pogrom against conservatives was planned years ago – we are all Palestinian now, we are all black now, if we dare challenge the Deep State and its Zionist bankers and enforcers.

Point #6: The USG will continue to be ineffective against both foreign and domestic threats as long as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), itself founded by a pedophile who accepted small boys from the mafia as gifts, is controlled by hold-overs from Bush-Cheney and Obama-Biden-Clinton. The FBI is not a serious counterintelligence agency – against traitors, against pedophiles, or against high-level bankers looting the public treasury.

Point #7: There is a multi-national solution, one that our President Donald Trump would benefit from, one that would help radically increase prosperity and peace for all: a joint agreement by China, Russia, and the USA – at the Presidential level, the only level that matters right now – to create an Open Source Agency. Such an agency can share the truth about 9/11, about elite pedophilia, about trillion dollar crimes by the Deep State, in a manner that cannot be blocked by the Mainstream Media (MSM) or #GoogleGestapo. Such an agency could create a multi-national “truth channel” and a post-Western Internet that cannot be used by the Deep State and the Zionists to perpetuate lies and keep publics ignorant – the current Syrian false flag issue is an example of where RT and Sputnik are simply not good enough – we need something bigger and better, something that can educate the public on an on-going basis while countering Deep State propaganda. The deal between Alibaba of China and Mail.ru is a very fine start but does not go far enough or fast enough.

#GoogleGestapo — Some Alternatives

Throw in CodeMail instead of the various emails easily surveilled by the NSA, and a distributed serverless cloud with no data centers, and you have the beginning of a post-Western Internet. Hans Morgenthau had it right: the foundation of state power is an educated public and a commitment to realism rooted in truth not lies. Today that must be modified to read educated connected public able to access all information in all languages all the time. This is only possible by fully embracing Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE), and respecting the rights of the public to anonymity, identity, privacy, and security. Create an OSEE innovation centre at every university – including India, Indonesia, Iran and ideally other nations, and it is game over for the cabal – the Deep State cannot compete with a properly managed open source economy and open source society.

Truth, not lies, are the common enabler of Chinese, Russian, and US progress toward 1,000 years of peace and prosperity for all.

By Robert David Steele

Source

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, Deep State, Fake News, False Flags, Propaganda, Russia, Zionist Lobby | Tagged: Russiagate |