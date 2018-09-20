2,175 Palestinian children killed since September 29, 2000

Posted on September 20, 2018 by michaellee2009

2,175 Palestinian children killed since September 29, 2000

2,175 Palestinian children and 134 Israeli children have been killed since September 29, 2000.

children

 

“The majority of these [Palestinian] children were killed and injured while going about normal daily activities, such as going to school, playing, shopping, or simply being in their homes. Sixty-four percent of children killed during the first six months of 2003 died as a result of Israeli air and ground attacks, or from indiscriminate fire from Israeli soldiers.”

– Catherine Cook

SourceRemember These Children, a coalition of groups calling for an end to the killing of children and a fair resolution of the conflict.

We refer to B’Tselem (last updated January 31, 2018) and IMEMC as our current sources for children’s deaths since Remember These Children has not been updated since July 21, 2014.

To see names, photos and more information for the Israeli and Palestinian children who have been killed, please visit our new website IsraelPalestine Timeline.

Remember These Children’s list of victims does not yet mention all of the 527 children killed by Israel in during its 2014 assault on Gaza in the summer.)

It also appears that the site has not documented a number of the Palestinian children killed during Israel‘s Dec 27, 2008 – Jan 18, 2009 assault on Gaza. They report only 269 of the Palestinian children killed during that time (and an additional 9 who later died from wounds inflicted during that time period). B’Tselem has documented that Israel killed 318 Palestinian children in Gaza during this time. We do not doubt the validity of this higher number as they are extremely careful in their documentation.

Note: A child is a person aged 17 or younger.

Source: ifamericaknew.org

Advertisements

Filed under: Apartheid, Gaza, Gaza children, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Talmud, Talmud At Work, This is Zionism, War on Gaza |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: