2,175 Palestinian children killed since September 29, 2000

2,175 Palestinian children and 134 Israeli children have been killed since September 29, 2000.

“The majority of these [Palestinian] children were killed and injured while going about normal daily activities, such as going to school, playing, shopping, or simply being in their homes. Sixty-four percent of children killed during the first six months of 2003 died as a result of Israeli air and ground attacks, or from indiscriminate fire from Israeli soldiers.”

– Catherine Cook

Source: Remember These Children, a coalition of groups calling for an end to the killing of children and a fair resolution of the conflict.

We refer to B’Tselem (last updated January 31, 2018) and IMEMC as our current sources for children’s deaths since Remember These Children has not been updated since July 21, 2014.

To see names, photos and more information for the Israeli and Palestinian children who have been killed, please visit our new website Israel–Palestine Timeline.

Remember These Children’s list of victims does not yet mention all of the 527 children killed by Israel in during its 2014 assault on Gaza in the summer.)

It also appears that the site has not documented a number of the Palestinian children killed during Israel‘s Dec 27, 2008 – Jan 18, 2009 assault on Gaza. They report only 269 of the Palestinian children killed during that time (and an additional 9 who later died from wounds inflicted during that time period). B’Tselem has documented that Israel killed 318 Palestinian children in Gaza during this time. We do not doubt the validity of this higher number as they are extremely careful in their documentation.

Note: A child is a person aged 17 or younger.

Source: ifamericaknew.org

