Iran dismisses U.S. offer of talks, says Washington broke last deal and cannot be trusted

Iran Dismisses US Offer of Talks, Says Washington Broke Last Deal

LONDON (Reuters) – Iran hit back at a U.S. offer of negotiations on Thursday, saying Washington had violated the terms of the last big deal they agreed, the 2015 nuclear accord.

FILE PHOTO: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of that nuclear accord – which curbed Iran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief – in May, saying it did not go far enough.

The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Wednesday that Washington now wanted to negotiate a treaty that included Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and its regional behaviour.

