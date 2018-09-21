Sayyed Nasrallah to Israelis: It’s All Over… You Can’t Imagine Your Fate in Future War!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 20, 2018

Marwa Haidar

Once again, Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah reminds the Israeli enemy that the entire balance of power between the resistance in Lebanon and the Zionist regime has changed.

This year on Ashura anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah told the Zionists that all their attempts to prevent Hezbollah from possessing advanced and accurate missiles have been foiled, stressing that the issue “is all over” and that the Israelis themselves can’t imagine their fate if these missiles are used in any future war.

Addressing attendees of Ashura march in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Hezbollah’s stances on several regional and local issues.

Path of Dignity

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech talking about the occasion. His eminence sent condolences to Imam Mohammad Al-Mahdi (AS) on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

Sayyed Nasrallah saluted all those who took part on the Ashura march and ceremonies in the last ten days in Dahiyeh and in other areas across Lebanon. His eminence reiterated Hezbollah and the resistance’s commitment to the path of Imam Hussein, path of dignity, stressing that all sacrifices and victories were achieved due to the commitment to this path and this school.

“Imam Hussein’s resounding saying “Never to Humiliation” will last,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Today, all crowds in Lebanon’s Dahiyeh, south, Bekaa and in the entire region is an indication that Imam Hussein’s blood really defeated the sword.”

Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain

Stressing that the tenth of Muharram is the “day of stances”, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah’s firm position in supporting people of Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain.

“First, we reiterate our ideological commitment to Palestine and Al-Quds. We reiterate our support to Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to confront the so-called ‘deal of century’,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, as he hailed the Return Marches at the border between Gaza and the occupied territories.

“Second, we stress our firm stand by Yemeni people who have been witnessing Karbala for nearly four years. This oppressed people have been demonstrating all forms of steadfastness, courage and patience, just like Karbala… It is all Muslims and Arabs’ duty to denounce and act in order to prevent the Saudi war in Yemen, this is moral responsibility.”

Third, we reiterate our support to peaceful people of Bahrain whose scholars and youths have been jailed and suppressed by the Bahraini regime,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, as he lashed out at Bahraini regime’s policy of naturalization of foreigners in the country in a bid to make demographic change in the Gulf island.

Iran and Lebanon

Sayed Nasrallah stressed that “it is our duty to stand by” the Islamic Republic of Iran in face of all kinds of pressures.

“Iran is being punished by the US for a clear reason: it refuses to subdue to the American master like other states. It wants to stay independent and sovereign state. We have to recall its support to the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, its support to Iraq and Syria in face of ISIL.”

On Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated the call for calm and dialogue, as well as the call to hasten the formation of the new cabinet.

Future War with Zionist Entity

Turning to the struggle with the Zionist entity, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the resistance has to stay on alert, noting that the Israeli enemy has been furious because its scheme in the region has failed.

“They (Israelis) were betting on the events in Syria and Iraq. But now they know well that the axis of resistance is more powerful and that more sides joined this axis.”

“Israelis are concerned, and we have to be vigilant… We should not be at ease. The enemy fears any future confrontation in the region, especially with Lebanon. He (Israeli enemy) knows well that any future war will have massive repercussion, and that his points of weakness are known to us.”

Sayyed Nasrallah cited remarks of Israeli defense minister who talked about strategic changes that took place in the Middle East.

“Few days earlier, Israeli DM said that in the Middle East strategic changes took place, noting that the first change is that Israel’s enemies acquired accurate missiles and that the Israeli home front became the main front in any future war. The Israeli minister said that in 1973 war Israelis in Tel Aviv were at calm, they were taking coffee and reading newspapers. But he noted that now, everything has changed. I tell the Israeli minister: Yes, everything has changed.”

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, pointed out to Israeli attempts to prevent Hezbollah from acquiring advanced and accurate missiles in Syria.

“They (Israelis) have been working hard to cut off the road and prevent us from possessing accurate missiles. I say whatever you do to cut off the road on us, it’s all over, we are now in possession of accurate missiles that if used in any future war you can’t expect what your fate will be.”

“The Israeli enemy knows well that technology alone can’t have the final word in the battle without the human capabilities.”

Sayyed Nasrallah furthermore hit back at Israeli remarks that the Hezbollah S.G. “threatens from a shelter,” by saying: “Allah has elongated my lifespan and you have been trying in day and night to kill me but I’m still alive. Staying alive is an indication for your failure.”

The resistance leader then concluded his speech by saying that all Hezbollah’s power and steadfastness “is from Imam Hussein (AS),” stressing that:

“All our days are Ashura and we have written ‘At Your Service O Imam Hussein’ with blood and patience.”

Source: Al-Manar Website

