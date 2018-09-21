The Tories’ Racist Mantra: ‘All Jews/israelis (apartheid state) Are Superior and Good: All Arabs/Palestinians Are Inferior and Bad’

Posted on by michaellee2009

The Tories’ Racist Mantra: ‘All Jews/Israelis Are Superior and Good: All Arabs/Palestinians Are Inferior and Bad’

By Hans Stehling

That is all too often the racist mantra among Conservative MPs, certain individuals and communities, leaders, teachers and members of the clergy. This is the often unspoken position also in our parliament here in Britain where it is considered politically correct, if not essential, to be a member of the over-active Friends of Israel Lobbies in Westminster – that is if you want to be any part of the governing elite.

Then you must be willing also to denigrate anything and anyone who has the audacity to criticise the eleven year-old blockade against a 1.8 million civilian population in Gaza who are deprived of essential goods, services, water, electricity and medicines by the Israeli government headed by Likud Zionist extremist, Binyamin Netanyahu, in its failed attempt at regime change.

You must also be willing to approve British export licences for military equipment that may eventually be used to assist the Israeli authorities in its continued theft of Palestinian land and its illegal settlement of 600,000 of its citizens in the Occupied Territories in specific violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

You will also, no doubt, approve the export of millions of £’s of UK tax-exempt charitable funds every year to the state of Israel with no enforced restriction against their use in maintaining the oppression of the indigenous Palestinian by the heavily-armed IDF militia.

Is it any wonder there is now a backlash against such grossly prejudiced, racial profiling and oppression of a now dispossessed people who have been the major indigenous nation of Palestine continuously for at least one thousand, two hundred (1,200) years?

(Maybe you should read and absorb that last sentence again!)

Finally, would you consider the foregoing to be: factually substantiated information that is of legitimate and genuine humanitarian concern, pro-democratic, pro-civil and human rights, pro-the authority of the United Nations and pro the rule of law – or would you term such verified information in the public domain to be antisemitic?

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

