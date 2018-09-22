China to US: Remedy Sanctions’ Mistake or Bear Consequences

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Beijing has threatened that Washington will face “consequences” if it doesn’t withdraw the recent batch of sanctions against China over military cooperation with Russia.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not mince words, saying Washington should immediately correct its “mistakes” before it’s too late or face the consequences for the decision.

“We strongly call on the US to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, the US has to bear the consequences,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said as cited by Chinese media.

The Trump administration slapped China’s Equipment Development Department – the country’s leading arms acquisition body – with penalties on Thursday. Beijing’s decision to purchase Russian Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missile system drew Washington’s ire. The US stressed that Moscow is in fact is the “ultimate target” of the restrictions.

The US’ measures will not, however, affect Sino-Russian strategic cooperation, which will only further grow, Geng stated.

The latest punitive measures appear to be nothing but an instrument to shield US financial interests.

“Sanctions are used as a weapon of unfair competition — all of this we perfectly remember from the situation with the Nord Stream 2,” Senator Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian Upper House Committee for International Relations, said.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

