SAYYED HASSAN NASRALLAH ELECTRIFIES ON ASHOURA, TELLS ‘ISRAEL’ THAT ITS SCHEME IS OVER AND HIZBULLAH HAS PRECISION MISSILES

by Jonathan Azaziah

The moment that we’ve all been waiting for is here: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s Ashoura speech. After 9 days of predominantly religious lectures, the 10th day of Muharram always sees the Two-Time Liberator of Lebanon merge commemorations of Imam Hussein (A.S.) with the current events around the region and GOOD GOD did he deliver! Firing on all cylinders, Sayyed Abou Hadi reminded us all that Aba Abdallah’s (A.S.) famous saying, “Hayhat minna zilla (Us? Humiliated?! Never, ever!)”, is immortal and triumphantly bellowed that the massive crowds in Lebanon’s Dahiyeh and all throughout the Islamicate are a solidification that the blood of Hussein (A.S.) truly prevailed over the sword of the drunkard despot Yazid (L.A.)

Hizbullah’s Secretary-General labeled Ashoura a “day of stances” and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance maintains a righteous position wherever one must be taken. He said it wasn’t just important to stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran as it battled a barbaric American economic aggression, but a “duty”, and saluted the Islamic Revolution for standing with the forces of resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and elsewhere no matter what obstacles it was confronted with–in true Husseini fashion. The Sayyed doubled down on the Mouqawamah’s solidarity with the Bahraini people’s peaceful struggle, saluting all the scholars and youth who have been jailed, repressed, beaten and brutalized by ‘Israeli’-aligned Bahraini dictatorship.

And in the most heartfelt section of the speech, he declared it was IMPERATIVE for ALL Muslims and ALL Arabs to denounce Al-Saud’s genocidal war on Yemen and take every appropriate measure available to help bring an end to this carnage. Nasrallah said that the oppressed people of Yemen have been witnessing the tragedy of Karbala for nearly four years, but they’ve faced the invaders with all forms of steadfastness, courage and patience, just like the triumph of Karbala. It cannot be denied that on all fronts Yemen is the Karbala of today, he continued, and gave Muslims a warning that ALLAH (SWT) will be asking every single one of us about Yemen to see whether or not we stood up to its hegemonic oppressors. Needless to say, he reiterated Hizbullah’s unwavering support for the Yemen and its Resistance.

Meanwhile, the most fiery oratory was reserved for the usurping Zionist entity after he reaffirmed Hizbullah’s ideological commitment to Palestine and Al-Quds, praising the martyrs of the Great March of Return in Gaza and calling for confronting the Trump ZOG’s “deal of the century” which aimed to liquidate the Palestinian cause. He scoffed at the ‘Israeli’ hasbara which said that he makes his speeches from a bunker, “ALLAH (SWT) has extended my lifespan as you tried day and night to kill me. I am still here; still alive. And that I am in fact still here, still alive, by ALLAH’s (SWT) good graces, is a mighty indication of your failure.” He hilariously trolled ‘Israeli’ War Minister Avigdor Lieberman, agreeing with him that everything had indeed changed across the Arab-Islamic world–especially in the Mouqawamah’s favor. The ‘Israelis’ had been betting on their destabilization schemes in Syria and Iraq to weaken the Axis of Resistance but now they know it’s more powerful than ever and several other actors have joined its ranks. This has made ‘Israel’ furious, Nasrallah chuckled, and due to this, the utmost vigilance is required.

The Zio-Tumor is living in fear of any confrontation with Lebanon, the Sayyed said, for it knows the repercussions will be severe because Hizbullah knows all of the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s weaknesses. The confidence of Sayyed Abou Hadi not only stems from Hizbullah’s victories throughout Syria, not to mention the July War triumph, along with the First Liberation and the Second Liberation, but an ever-growing arsenal that will devastate the paltry “defenses” of IOF. The Sayyed explains,

“The ‘Israelis’ have been hard at work attempting to cut off weaponry roads and prevent us from coming into possession of precision missiles. But all their efforts were a waste of time. I say to the Zionist entity, that scheme you had?! It’s all over! We are now in possession of precision missiles so if ‘Israel’ dares impose a war on Lebanon, it will face the most unimaginable fate, one it would never expect! The Israeli enemy knows intimately that technology alone doesn’t constitute the final word in any given battle without human capabilities. And when it comes to the latter category, we in Hizbullah are very well-armed.” Pure flames; pure power; pure Mouqawamah.

Imam Hussein (A.S.) famously said, “I revolted not out of wickedness, nor for fame. Verily, I rose up against oppression solely to seek rectification in the nation of my grandfather, Rasoulallah (S.A.W.W.)” This encapsulates Hizbullah’s defiance of Empire Zionica to the letter. The Men of God seek not personal gain, nor temporal power. They only seek the freedom of all Muslims from oppression in the name of Muhammad al-Moustafa (S.A.W.W.) and his Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) And the way that this freedom will ultimately be secured is by defeating ‘Israel’ and its ZOGs worldwide. Nasrallah’s focus on ‘Israel’ for his Ashoura 2018 speech reflects the preeminent belief that it is the Yazid (L.A.) of our time and as such, we must do our best impressions of Imam Hussein (A.S.) every second of every hour of every day to win the way Sayyed al-Shouhada (A.S.) won on the sands of Karbala. Only through the Imam (A.S.), savior of Islam, savior of the Moustazafeen, savior of humanity, can truth obliterate falsehood. All of Hizbullah’s strength and steadfastness come from Aba Abdallah (A.S.), Nasrallah said, and he closed out by declaring, “All of our days are Ashoura and we have written ‘Labaykah ya Hussein (A.S.)!’ with our blood and our patience.”

Then, he repeated the mantra that has come to be known as a signature of sorts through the years, electrifying the crowd and putting another historic speech in the books,

“Wallahi! Go ahead and kill me once. Then resurrect me. Kill me again and resurrect once more. Then kill me yet again and scatter my remains to the winds. Repeat this process a thousand times. I will go through this and so much more just so you and your pure family may survive! No matter what, I will not ever leave you, ya Imam Hussein (A.S.)!” Subhan’ALLAH. Masha’ALLAH. ALLAH yehmi. From now until we’re resurrected on Youm al-Qiyamah, let it be known that Ashoura isn’t complete without Sayyed Abou Hadi and the magnificent heroes he commands. Labaykah ya Hussein (A.S.)! Labaykah ya Nasrallah! Death to the usurping Zionist entity! And in the name of Ashoura… Victory to the Husseini Axis of Resistance!

