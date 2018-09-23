Ahvaz terror attack extension of anti-Iran plots by US puppets in region: Leader

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the terrorist attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz was the continuation of plots hatched by US stooges in the region to create insecurity in the country, adding that Iran’s intelligence services must swiftly find the accomplices of the “criminals” behind the attack and put them on trial.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz earlier in the day which killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60 others.

The Leader said the “tragic and sorrowful” incident in Ahvaz and the killing of people by mercenary terrorists once again exposed the cruelty of the enemies of the Iranian nation.

These savage mercenaries who open fire on innocent civilians, including women and children, are linked with the same liars who claim to advocate human rights, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader emphasized that the perpetrators and their cohorts could not tolerate the display of national strength in the Iranian Armed Forces.

“Their crime is the continuation of plots [hatched] by the US-led governments in the region who aim to create insecurity in our dear country,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the Iranian nation would continue down their honorable path and would “overcome all hostilities like in the past.”

Ahvaz terror attack, malicious move: Velayati

A senior adviser to the Leader also said that the “terrorist and brutal” attack in Ahvaz and the killing of defenseless Iranian people were another show of a “blind and vile measure” by criminals who have targeted Iran’s power.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the Leader’s adviser on international affairs, added that resistance of the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment in the face of terrorist groups and extremist and Takfiri movements has led to the failure of all plots backed by the US, the Israeli regime and some of their reactionary allies in the region.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic would give a strong response to the attack.

