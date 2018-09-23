“Small men who occupy big offices”: Imran Khan slams India

Posted on September 23, 2018

Press Tv

The Pakistani prime minister has taken to Twitter to slam India for calling off a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers. Imran Khan said he is disappointed by what he called India’s arrogant and negative response and its decision to cancel peace talks. Khan also slammed what he described as small men who occupy big offices. New Delhi said its move was meant to protest the killing of Indian security personnel in Kashmir. Resumption of talks has been stalled for years over the issue of Kashmir. Tensions remain high in Kashmir, where its predominantly Muslim population has demanded autonomy from New Delhi or a merger with Pakistan.

