Trump Regime Falsely Calls Iran World’s Leading State Sponsor of Terrorism, . In reality this title applies to America and israel above all other nations

Trump Regime Falsely Calls Iran World’s Leading State Sponsor of Terrorism

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Washington’s drive for global hegemony needs enemies. None exist so they’re invented. Peace and stability defeat US interests. Endless wars and chaos serve them – what imperialism is all about, a scourge threatening everyone everywhere.

In its latest annual report on terrorism, the Trump regime’s State Department turned truth on its head – calling Iran the world’s leading state sponsor.

The same false accusation repeats annually. The dubious distinction applies to America and Israel above all other nations – by far the most egregious perpetrators of state-sponsored terrorism in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The Islamic Republic is committed to combating the scourge of terrorism in the Middle East the US, Israel, and their imperial partners support.

There’s no ambiguity about it. Iran is demonized for its sovereign independence, opposition to US-led regional wars of aggression, and for being Israel’s main Middle East rival, standing in the way of its aim for regional hegemony, along with America’s presence.

The Islamic Republic also forthrightly supports long-suffering Palestinians most world community member countries long ago abandoned, backing Israeli ruthlessness by failing to denounce and challenge it enough to make a difference.

The State Department’s latest report on Iran repeats long ago discredited canards, saying:

“Designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1984, Iran continued its terrorist-related activity in 2017, including support for Lebanese Hizballah (LH), Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, and various groups in Syria, Iraq, and throughout the Middle East. Iran used the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to provide support to terrorist organizations, provide cover for associated covert operations, and create instability in the Middle East.”

Fact: For the past 34 years, the State Department of six Republican and undemocratic Dem administrations falsely accused the Islamic Republic of state-sponsoring terrorism it strongly opposes.

Fact: Hezbollah is a legitimate part of Lebanon’s government. It’s not a terrorist group.

Fact: The same goes for Hamas, Palestine’s legitimate government, and Palestinian resistance groups, rightfully opposing illegal Israeli occupation harshness and apartheid rule – falsely accused of terrorism at the behest of the Jewish state.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) opposes and combats the scourge of terrorism Washington, NATO, Israel, and their imperial partners support – not the other way around as Trump’s State Department falsely claimed.

Sovereign independent Iran is a thorn in the side of Washington and Israel, their main regional target for regime change since its 1979 revolution.

Accusing the Islamic Republic of supporting terrorism in Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen is a Trump regime bald-faced lie, concealing US support for the scourge it pretends to oppose.

Washington and its imperial allies bear full responsibility for endless wars of aggression in the Middle East, Central Asia and North Africa – using ISIS, al-Qaeda, and other cutthroat killer jihadists as proxy foot soldiers.

Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and Russia strongly oppose America’s hegemonic aims, why they’re demonized and targeted for regime change.

Washington supports al-Qaeda, not Iran, as the State Department’s report falsely claimed. A longstanding US, NATO, Israeli practice is wrongfully blaming others for their own high crimes.

Washington wages political, economic, propaganda, and hot wars against its enemies – Iran top featured on the Trump regime’s target list for regime change, likely by whatever it takes to achieve its objective.

Destabilization efforts against Iran fail every time tried. Is aggression the Trump regime’s next option?

