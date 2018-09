Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

This French-American professor has just been released after he was detained by Israel for being part of the effort to block the demolition of the Bedouin village in Khan al-Ahmar in the Occupied West Bank of Palestine

Frank Roimano is eating breakfast in the West Bank community of Khan al-Ahmar after being released from Israeli police custody. (AP)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Activism, Ethnic Cleansing, Intifada, Jewish terror state, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine |