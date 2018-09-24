US-Led Coalition Killed 3,300 Civilians in Four Years

Posted on September 24, 2018 by michaellee2009

US-Led Coalition Has Killed 3,300 Syrian Civilians

Toll is far higher than that admitted to by Pentagon

Jason Ditz

On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights issued a statement reckoning the results of the US-led coalition attacking targets across Syria since 2014. Four years later, they have killed around 3,300 civilians.

This is far in excess of Pentagon official figures on the number of civilians killed. There is no official figure for the US-led coalition just in Syria, but the combination of civilians killed in both Syria and Iraq are only 1,061 according to the Pentagon’s count.

The vast majority of the other killed were simply never officially documented, as the Pentagon found many of the largest death tolls “not credible.” The Observatory’s reckoning suggests that the civilians are among the 12,000 “rebels” killed overall by the coalition.

While NGO groups like the Syrian Observatory and Airwars have limited access to information on death tolls, they both tend to come up with similar tolls, far higher than the official figures. This is unsurprising, as the official groups have little interest in keeping track of who they’ve killed, and ample reason to hide the worst incidents of civilian deaths.

Advertisements

Filed under: US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: