Netanyahu Vows Continued Israeli Aggression in Syria

Before heading to New York to address the General Assembly, expected to be another anti-Iran rant, Netanyahu vowed to continue terror-bombing Syrian targets – on the phony pretext of protecting Israeli security and countering an Iranian threat that doesn’t exist.

Following a Tuesday Israeli security cabinet meeting, a statement said it “instructed the IDF to continue to take action against attempts by Iran to establish a military presence in Syria while continuing the security coordination with Russia.”

Israeli responsibility for the IL-20 downing incident changed the relationship between both countries, short of undermining them altogether.

Once Russia’s new steps in the country are implemented, Israeli and US-led NATO operations will no longer be unobstructed. Nations at war with Syria will be harder pressed to accomplish their objectives.

Countering new Syrian S-300s when installed, along with sophisticated Russian electronic jamming systems, changes things for Israel and US-led NATO operations in the country.

Russia can close Syrian airspace entirely to hostile nations if it wishes. It’ll be at least party closed henceforth because of the IL-20 downing incident.

Moscow will do whatever it takes to protect its military and other personnel in the country – against threats by US-led NATO, Israel, and their terrorist foot soldiers.

According to an unnamed Russian military source, new steps taken by its Defense Ministry present “a serious argument for” these countries to stop attacking Syrian targets.

On Tuesday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said liberating Syria entirely from the terrorist threat and foreign occupation will continue.

“We will go to Idlib whether with war or with peace, but prefer” the latter option, he said, adding:

“Those who count on Americans should understand very clearly that the Syrian army will go to all Syrian territories and will establish control and authority (over the entire) Syrian state.”

Netanyahu and Trump will discuss new developments in Syria on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

In meetings with other world leaders in New York ahead of his scheduled address, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for challenging US aggression in Syria, along with violating international treaties, conventions, and standards.

Addressing Trump’s JCPOA pullout, he said “(t)he international community must stand firmly against the Americans’ violation of this agreement,” adding:

“Today, the international community, with the exception of a few countries, has adopted a decisive stance on the US move, and we should try to show that those who breach international laws will never have the approval of the world’s public opinion.”

Rouhani has no plans to meet with Trump in New York, saying “if someone is keen on having a meeting and holding dialog and creating progress in relationships, they would not use…sanctions and threats (nor) bear all their power against another government and nation.”

“That means that the necessary willpower for resolving outstanding issues is absent,” – about Iranian sovereign rights what’s going on in Syria.

Rouhani stressed the importance of combating terrorism in the country and elsewhere, the scourge Washington, NATO, Israel, and their imperial partners support.

They’ll be far more greatly challenged in Syria henceforth, by no means deterred from pursuing their imperial objectives – unlikely to be achieved given Russia’s 2015 intervention and new steps announced.

By Stephen Lendman

Source

