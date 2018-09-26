Orthodox Christian Singer Honors Hezbollah in Stunning 2013 Concert Performance (+ full “Divine Victory” speech subtitled)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Note by the Saker: at a time when the Empire seems to determine to prolong the war in Syria and is poised to attack Iran (although there are some differences of opinion about this notion amongst US politicians), I thought I would share with you the memory of Lebanon’s “Divine Victory” with these two videos. May they serve as an example and give courage to us all!

Intro from the original YouTube channel: Julia was born in Beirut, Lebanon on April 1, 1968 into a Greek Orthodox Christian family to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother. She was educated at the Rosary Sisters Schools where she sang in the school choir. Growing up, she and her brother were heavily influenced by Ziad Rahbani’s works. When she was 12 years old she recorded her first song, entitled “A Maman” at Elias Al Rahbani studios. This was introduced to her by her music teacher Fouad Fadel. She also recorded two songs, “C’est la Vie” & “Viens dans Ma Vie”. Christian Singer Honors Hezbollah in Stunning 2013 Concert Performance. http://youtu.be/pdZgkGI5h0A On October 11, 2006, Julia announced a new single called “Ahibaii” (My loved ones). The lyrics are based on a letter sent by Hizbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah to the fighters in South Lebanon during the 2006 Summer War between Lebanon and Israel. The poet Ghassan Matar adapted the original text. The music is composed by Ziad, brother of Julia and arranged by Michel Fadel. The profits from the song’s sale went to help the families of Hizbollah fighters and to all Lebanese who died during the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Sales eventually garnered three million dollars for the families of the Lebanese civilians, soldiers, security forces, and Hezbollah militants who have been killed in the Israel-Lebanon conflict. The sum was triple the original aim, which was only one million dollars. The families of Lebanese soldiers killed during operation Naher el-Bared also received a portion of the money.

and, of course, Hassan Nasrallah’s amazing “Divine Victory” speech:

