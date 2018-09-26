Syria’s War for Peace

Posted on by Zara Ali

There is a great deal of discussion about saving civilian lives in Syria, as there should be. Missing from the discussion, however, is the most important point. If Western policymakers were genuinely concerned about saving civilians, they would not have waged this Regime Change war in the first place.

All of the death and destruction is a direct result of the West’s criminal regime change operations. Whereas the atrocity stories about President Assad are fake [1], the West’s crimes are in plain view every day. If Western media was honest, and Western politicians were honest, these truths would be foundational to any discussions about saving civilians in Syria.

Notwithstanding the above, diplomacy is still preferable to war, when possible, and this has resulted in a ceasefire in the Idlib region. The ceasefire is a relief to surrounding towns which have regularly endured terrorist mortar attacks. The ceasefire agreement looks like this:

Notwithstanding the fact that Turkey has been a major supporter of terrorists throughout the war, if the ceasefire holds, then Turkey’s efforts in this case will be commendable.

Separately, the Netherlands, announced that it will end its support for al Qaeda-affiliated White Helmets. The rationale for their decision should serve as a wake-up call to Western politicians:

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the supervision of the behavior of the rescue workers is ‘inadequate’ . The organization that supervises, Mayday, based in the Netherlands, is closely intertwined with the White Helmets itself. In practice, donors do not understand the difference between the two organizations.

. The organization that supervises, Mayday, based in the Netherlands, is closely intertwined with the White Helmets itself. In practice, donors do not understand the difference between the two organizations. Mayday wants to spend a maximum of 0.9% of its budget on supervision of the work of the White Helmets. ‘That is why there is a lack of independent supervision of the activities and results of the project .’

.’ The money for the White Helmets is transferred to the Syrian border in cash or enters the country via the hawala system. It is ‘problematic’ that Mayday does not know how much money is paid via which route . That is why there is a danger that money has fallen into the hands of armed groups . The cash flow can also indirectly be used for illegal trade. Systematic control of the money flow is missing.

. That is why there is a . The cash flow can also indirectly be used for illegal trade. The White Helmets are active in areas where armed groups are in power that are considered ‘unacceptable’ for the Netherlands. Contact between the White Helmets and local administrators who work together with extremist organizations is inevitable.

Step by step, Syria and its allies are winning this war against Western-supported terrorism. However, the death and destruction will not end until the West and its proxies are entirely removed from Syria.

Whereas Syria and its allies seek to minimize the devastation to Syria and its peoples, the West’s Regime Change operations necessarily seek (and are achieving) the opposite.

By Mark Taliano

Source

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: War on Syria |