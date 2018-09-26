Trump’s General Assembly Dissembling and Rage

Posted on by Zara Ali

Virtually all politicians lie. The Clintons, Bush/Cheney, and Obama were serial liars.

They never let facts interfere with their domestic and geopolitical agendas, Trump a more congenital liar than his predecessors.

Habitual or compulsive lying is part of his makeup. It’s so extreme he may be unable to distinguish between truth and falsehoods, especially since he relies on rubbish fed him by hardline neocon advisors and Fox News, his favorite TV channel.

Nearly straightaway in his Tuesday UN address, he turned truth on its head claiming “(i)n less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Laughter by attending world leaders and diplomats followed, then silence as DJT recited a litany of one Big Lie after another, along with taking credit for deplorable policies he called major achievements.

They include his war on humanity at home and abroad, extreme corporate favoritism, JCPOA pullout (breaching an international treaty), refusing to sign the Global Compact on migration, withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council, unlawfully moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem (a UN-declared international city), along with imposing greater hardships on long-suffering Palestinians he doesn’t care a hoot about, along with much more.

His disdain for ordinary people at home and abroad is undeniable, harming them to serve privileged interests exclusively, wanting social justice in America eliminated, his claims otherwise a gross distortion of reality.

His destructive record is indisputable. He lied claiming “the United States is stronger, safer, and a richer country than it was when I assumed office two years ago.”

He lied saying “(w)e are…standing up for our citizens and for peace loving people everywhere” his regime ruthlessly exploits and grievously harms.

He lied claiming he “honor(s) the right of every nation in this room to pursue its own customs, beliefs and traditions,” adding:

“The United States will not tell you how to live, work, or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return.”

Republicans and undemocratic Dems seek dominance over all other nations, pressuring, bullying and bribing allies to bend to their will, waging naked aggression on sovereign independent countries, wanting them transformed into US vassal states.

His outreach to North Korea is all about getting its government to comply with US demands in return for hollow promises – fooling no one in Pyongyang, why respecting its sovereignty, formally ending Harry Truman’s war, and stepping back from the brink on the peninsula is unattainable as it’s always been for nearly 70 years.

Claiming the Saudis and other despotic Gulf states are working with the US “to identify…track, and (combat regional) terrorist networks” ignores their support for this scourge, used as imperial proxies wherever their fighters are deployed.

Calling US/UK-orchestrated, Saudi-led naked aggression in Yemen “civil war” is a bald-faced lie.

So is saying the Saudis and allied Gulf states “pledged millions of dollars to aid the people of Syria and Yemen” – their funding and other aid going to ISIS, al-Nusra, and other ruthless terrorists alone, their terror-bombing and other destructive tactics harming ordinary people in these countries most of all.

Washington fundamentally opposes peace, stability, equity, and justice everywhere – notions Republicans and undemocratic Dems consider anathema.

Their record, especially since the rape of Yugoslavia, speaks for itself, endless war on humanity and all sovereign independent states, wanting all nations transformed into ruler-serf societies – unsafe and unfit to live in.

Like many times before, Trump turned truth on its head claiming credit for “driving…bloodthirsty killers known as ISIS…from the territory they once held in Iraq and Syria.”

Just the opposite is true. Washington and its imperial partners support the scourge of terrorism they pretend to oppose.

War on terrorism in Syria is waged by government forces, Russia, Hezbollah, and Iranian military advisors alone – a campaign Washington, NATO, Israel, the Saudis and UAE oppose.

Threatening Syria like many times before, Trump said “the United States will respond if chemical weapons are deployed by…Assad” – US-supported terrorists alone responsible for numerous CW attacks, no evidence government forces ever used them throughout years of war.

Trump focused his harshest venom on Iran, a nation supporting world peace and stability, involved in combating terrorism in Syria, a righteous mission.

Trump: “Iran’s leaders sew (sic) chaos, death and disruption. They do not respect their neighbors, borders, or the sovereign rights of nations.”

“Instead, they plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.”

“The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from the treasury, seized valuable portions and looted the religious endowments to line their own pockets and to send their proxies to wage war.”

“Iran’s neighbors have paid a heavy toll for the agenda of aggression and expansion.”

Fact: The above hostile remarks are a litany of bald-faced lies, fooling no world leaders and others in the General Assembly Hall, obvious to everyone hearing them, including savvy global audience viewers where Trump’s address was televised.

Fact: What Trump calls a “horrible 2015 Iran nuclear deal” is an international treaty.

It’s strongly supported by other signatory countries and the world community – other than Israel, the Saudis, and perhaps a few other despotic regimes hostile to sovereign Iran.

The Islamic Republic threatens no other nations. Its nuclear program is entirely legitimate.

It has no military component, repeatedly confirmed by the IAEA, along with stressing that Iran fully complies with JCPOA provisions.

The Trump regime’s pullout flagrantly breached international law, a US specialty time and again, respecting might over right alone, deploring what all just societies cherish most.

Ruthlessly dangerous hardliners in Washington want dominion over planet earth, its resources and populations.

They’re waging endless wars of aggression to achieve its aims, risking a nuclear holocaust if things are pushed too far.

The Trump regime’s pressure and threats against other nations to support its hostile Iran agenda is a colossal failure. Russia strongly supports Iranian sovereignty.

China, Turkey and India intend to keep purchasing Iranian oil and/or gas. According to Oil Price.com:

“Given the mixed signals over compliance with Washington’s desire for India to cut Iranian oil and with Iran offering even more advantageous procurement incentives to Indian refiners, it appears that India will continue to buy Iranian oil above 2017 levels.”

China could buy all Iranian oil if it wishes. It currently buys about one-fourth of its oil exports. It rejected US demands to halt purchases. So did Turkey. Japan and South Korea may cut but not cease buying Iranian oil.

Trump: “We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet’s most dangerous weapons.”

Fact: The dubious distinction applies to Washington, Israel, and their imperial partners, not Iran, forthrightly combating the scourge these countries support.

They represent humanity’s greatest threat, Trump a front man for dark forces infesting Washington.

His UN address was an affront to what responsible governance is all about, a notion he and regime hardliners reject.

They resemble what Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called “extremist nationalism and racism and through xenophobic tendencies resembling a Nazi disposition.”

Peace and freedom-loving people everywhere tremble because of potential horrors they may unleash next.

Their extremism risks nuclear armageddon.

By Stephen Lendman

Source

