Trump acknowledges that israel (apartheid state) is ‘aggressive’ but falsely claims they have no choice

US President Donald Trump acknowledges the fact that the Israeli regime is “aggressive” at a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s great to be with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, and his representatives. Obviously we have much to discuss,” Trump said at the meeting with the Israeli premier in New York Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

He further claimed falsely that his measure to move the US embassy from the Israeli capital Tel Aviv to al-Quds Jerusalem has had many positive consequences.

A Palestinian protester steps on American and Israeli flags with images of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on them during a protest near the Erez crossing with Israel on September 4, 2018, in the northern Gaza Strip. (AFP photos)

“The prime minister was just thanking me again for what we did in Jerusalem with respect to the embassy; that’s been something that I guess was controversial, but it’s turned out to be very positive in many ways. And a lot of progress has been made in many other areas. We’re talking trade, we’re talking military, we’re talking defense. And we are very much in favor of what Israel is doing as far as their defense is concerned,” said the president.

Trump also justified Israel’s brutal policies and actions against Palestinians, suggesting that the Tel Aviv regime is obliged to resort to violence.

“They are aggressive and they have no choice but to be aggressive: it’s a very difficult part of the world,” Trump said.

Netanyahu, for his part, thanked Trump because “no one has backed Israel like you do and we appreciate it,” and that the US president has re-imposed illegal sanctions against Iran.

In May, Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), despite objection from the other signatories, the UK, Russia, Germany, China and France, further re-introducing the anti-Iran sanctions lifted under the deal.

“The American-Israeli alliance has never been stronger. It’s stronger than ever before under your leadership. And I look forward to working with you and your team to advance our common interest,” Netanyahu said. “This is the first time that we meet after the American embassy has been moved to Jerusalem. You have changed history and you have touched our hearts.”

The US president finally broke with decades of US policy last December by announcing that the embassy in Israel would be relocated from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The city has been designated as “occupied” under international law since the 1967 Arab War, which Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

At a Trump press conference held later on Wednesday, Trump asserted that he would support both a one-state and a two-state solution.

“If the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that’s OK with me. If they want two states, that’s OK with me,” he told a news conference. “I’m happy if they’re happy.”

The Israeli regime, meanwhile, continues its atrocities and expansionist policies in the region.