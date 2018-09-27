Trump Regime Extremists v. the World

Posted on by Zara Ali

America is its own worst enemy, humanity’s greatest threat, especially allied with its imperial partners, waging endless wars of aggression.

Its rage for unchallenged dominance is destructive and self-defeating longterm. All empires in world history met the same fate, no exceptions.

Arrogance, hubris, and overreach brought them down, what awaits the US unless nuclear war dooms us all, an ominous possibility.

It’s way too late for scattered US reforms. Fantasy democracy/one-party rule with two extremist right wings is too debauched to fix.

Russia, China, and other nations are rising, America declining politically, economically and militarily.

Decline began long ago. The process accelerated post-9/11. The state-sponsored mother of all false flags was ill-conceived.

The myth of American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, and illusory moral superiority increasingly alienates other nations.

So does pressuring and bullying allies and adversaries, wanting all nations colonized, subservient to Washington’s agenda, some afforded junior partner status, most others treated like vassal states.

Washington’s most extremist regime in history, headed by a geopolitical know-nothing, businessman/reality TV president taxes the patience of all other countries.

America’s unwillingness to change is self-destructive. It’s aim to transform world nations into ruler-serf societies is abhorrent to what just governance is all about.

The nation I grew up in no longer exists. Long ago, ordinary kids like myself had opportunities not available to most youths today.

I never dreaded nuclear war once old enough to understand its destructive power. I fear the possibility now.

America’s rage for dominance risks one day using WMDs to achieve its aims – a doomsday scenario if things turn out this way.

The possibility should terrify everyone, especially the nation’s youths with nothing to look forward to except endless wars of aggression, loss of freedom, and neoserfdom, enforced by tyrannical rule.

Fascism wasn’t defeated in WW II. It was relocated from Berlin and Tokyo to Washington.

The self-styled indispensable nation is permanently at war at home against its own people, and abroad against invented enemies because real ones don’t exist.

Most Americans are distracted, indifferent, and ignorant about the ominous dangers threatening everyone.

Undemocratic Dems are as ruthless as Republicans, allied in the quest for colonizing planet earth, controlling its resources, and exploiting its populations.

In my 9th decade, I may never live long enough to witness how things turn out. Will America be consumed by its arrogance and hubris?

Is catastrophic nuclear war inevitable? Will humanity survive or perish?

Current US leadership is megalomaniacal. Bipartisan congressional hawks overwhelm cooler heads. Was evolutionary development over countless millennia all for naught?

s humanity doomed because of Washington’s malign aim to rule the world unchallenged, smashing nations daring to oppose its imperial madness?

Will the human species be the only one ever to destroy itself – and everything else with it?

A nation abhorrent of peace, equity and justice, against governance of, by, and for everyone equitably, operating extrajudicially, spending ruinous amounts on military adventurism, wanting freedoms eliminated everywhere to solidify unchallenged power heads things inexorably for full-blown tyranny and ruin – ending life on earth perhaps to follow.

Was poet TS Eliot wrong? Will things end in a bang, not a whimper?

By Stephen Lendman

Source

