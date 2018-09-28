israeli (apartheid state) forces raid Palestinian school in Nablus

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli forces raid Palestinian school in Nablus

NABLUS (Ma’an) — Israeli forces raided a Palestinian high school for boys in the Einabous village, south of the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Thursday, causing clashes to break out.

Local sources said that Israeli forces raided the high school claiming they were looking for a student wanted for detention.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, said that Israeli forces raided the Einabous School for Boys to detain a student which provoked the rest of the students who were attempting to keep the soldiers out of the school.

The raid led to clashes between Palestinian students and Israeli forces, who fired tear-gas bombs at the students and inside the school, leading to disruption of classes.

No injuries were reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education released its annual report for 2017 documenting the Israeli government’s violations against Palestinian education, saying that 80,279 Palestinian children and 4,929 teachers and staff were “attacked” by Israeli settlers or soldiers.

