Netanyahu’s Latest UNGA Ticking Iran Bomb Stunt

Zara Ali

Iran’s nuclear program is the most intensively monitored on the planet. It has no military component, no credible evidence suggesting otherwise.

All the huffing, puffing and posturing histrionics by Netanyahu and other Iranophobes can’t refute cold hard facts.

IAEA officials have unimpeded access to all Iranian sites designated for inspection.

Twelve consecutive agency reports unequivocally affirmed full Iranian compliance with JCPOA provisions. No Islamic Republic nuclear weapons program exists. No credible evidence suggests its leadership or military intends one.

Claims otherwise are bald-faced lies. On Thursday, Netanyahu once again used the UN General Assembly as a platform to turn truth on its head about Iran.

He was silent about Israel’s open secret. It’s the only nuclear armed and dangerous regional state. The whole world knows what he and other Israeli officials won’t openly admit.

In a 2012 General Assembly address, Netanyahu made a fool of himself before a world audience. His cartoon bomb presentation on Iran bombed.

So did his Wednesday histrionics, a shameful presentation, a litany of beginning-to-end Big Lies.

Netanyahu: “We opposed (the JCPOA) because the deal paved Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal.”

“And by lifting the sanctions, it fueled Iran’s campaign of carnage and conquest throughout the Middle East.”

“We oppose it because the deal was based on a fundamental lie that Iran is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons.”

Fact: The world community, including leaders and diplomats attending the UNGA session, knows all of the above accusations are disgraceful bald-faced lies.

Not a shred of credible evidence supports them. Plenty of evidence debunks them, notably from IAEA inspectors.

Last May, coincidentally with Trump’s JCPOA pullout, Netanyahu claimed Israel has thousands of incriminating documents, charts, presentations, photos and videos, showing Tehran lied for years to the international community.

Without credible evidence backing his announcement, he falsely claimed Iran has a secret nuclear weapons program called Project Amad – to “design, produce and test 5 warheads, each of 10 kilotons TNT yield for integration on a missile.”

He turned truth on its head, claiming Iran built a secret underground facility for developing nuclear cores and implosion systems.

Intensive IAEA inspections refuted him, an agency statement repeatedly stating that “Iran is (fully) implementing its nuclear-related commitments.”

Time and again, Netanyahu turns truth on its head about Iran. His dissembling wore thin long ago. His Wednesday theatrics once again backfired, a clearly understood exercise of Iranophobic deception – new accusations as fabricated as earlier ones.

Netanyahu: “Today I’m disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran. A secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material for Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program.”

Fact: Not a shred of credible evidence supports his fabricated accusation.

Press TV called his Wednesday theatrics a “new vaudeville” act “without providing any proof to support his claims” because none exists.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted him, saying “the boy who can’t stop crying wolf is at it again.”

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said his presentation failed to mention full Iranian compliance with JCPOA provisions.

In late August, Netanyahu disgracefully threatened Iran with “atomic annihilation,” adding “our enemies know very well what Israel is capable of doing” – virtually admitting that the Jewish state is nuclear armed and dangerous.

At the time, Zarif tweeted: “Iran, a country without nuclear weapons, is threatened with atomic annihilation by a warmonger standing next to an actual (Dimona) nuclear weapons factory,” adding:

His remarks were “beyond shameless…No arts and craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a secret and undeclared nuclear weapons program — including an actual atomic arsenal.”

“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors.

Israel refuses to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran a signatory country since 1968 when NPT was opened for signatures.

The Islamic Republic fully complies with its provisions. The US and Israel flagrantly breach them unaccountably.

By Stephen Lendman

Source

