Nutty Netanyahu Goes Off On One Again, Claims Iran Has Secret Nuclear Warehouse

Posted on September 28, 2018 by michaellee2009

Netanyahu Claims Iran Has Secret Nuclear Warehouse

Refuses to say if site would violate nuclear deal

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows an atomic warehouse in Tehran during his address at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows an atomic warehouse in Tehran during his address at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.  (AP)

Jason Ditz

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused, as usual, on Iran, this time showing an aerial photograph he claimed showed a secret “atomic warehouse” in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

He provided no evidence, and details were scant. Netanyahu claimed the site may have contained as much as 15 kg in radioactive material at one point, and demanded the UN go there with Geiger counters. He also demanded the world in general do more against Iran.

Iranian officials were quick to reject the allegations, saying that no such facility exists. The IAEA has yet to say what they intend to do about the claim, which comes with no actual evidence. If anything, this is likely to raise more concerns that Israel is constantly keeping secrets from the international community about not just their own nuclear weapons program, but what they think that they know about others as well.

The P5+1 nuclear deal gives the IAEA virtually limitless access to Iranian sites, but the IAEA may be unwilling to go on a likely wild goose chase where, even in the event they find nothing, Israel will continue to castigate them for not being more hostile toward Iran.

Filed under: Iran, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |

« »

