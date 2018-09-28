STOP FUNDING ISRAEL (apartheid state) ~ (These are the companies assisting the funding of the Palestinian genocide) #BDS

Posted on by michaellee2009

STOP FUNDING ISRAEL ~ (These are the companies assisting the funding of the Palestinian genocide)



This blog post does not, will not, can ever endorse discrimination upon anyone for their opinions of religion, creed or nationailty or culture.

COMPANIES TO AVOID :

AOL

APAX partners + Co.

ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB

COCA COLA

DANONE

DELTA GALIL

DISNEY

ESTEE’ LAUDER

HOME DEPOT

IBM

INTEL

JOHNSON + JOHNSON

KIMBERLY-CLARK

LEWIS TRUST GROUP LTD

L’OREAL

MARKS + SPENCERS

MCDONALDS

NESTLE

NEWS CORPORATION

NOKIA

REVLON

SARA LEE

SELFRIDGES

STARBUCKS

THE LIMITED INC.

TIMBERLAND

What this website DOES is take offense to is political ignorance of people about the choices they make and the companies they choose to support. What this website ALSO does is EXPOSE the COMPANIES that support Israel tolet them know that we, the consumers of the world have had enough of financially supporting ISRAEL and NOW its time to Stop Funding Israel and starve the illegal racist apartheid state of funds.

The struggle is presently one sided against the Palestinian people in our Mainstream media the coverage is noticibly different. The real side always is so disproportionate, it is obvious to a person with a brain and basic compassion JUST who the real aggressor really is. It’s the one never reported by the Corporate news owned by the same zionist infiltraitors (sic) in Australia, Canada, UK and USA.

They have infiltrated the Govt. They have infiltrated the media even popular culture.. Quite often news story slip through the nets of the filters they already have in place and they are desperate to seal up those nets. Imagine that…. They have got us so separated and divided… Even the truthers get to the point where they wonder… Well I already know enough to convince me something shady is really going on… But Im just one person… At the end of the day, what can I do?

Imagine that.. a planet of 7 billion or so human beings all thinking of leaving it all up to someone else to do something.. What if a few people DO speak out one day ….And they influence ten MORE people to speak out… What then> Imagine if enough of these well trained suit- monkeys DID Break free from the concrete box office compartment environment and broke the programming and start to ask questions and said something… Imagine the shock.. GUESS WHAT? How about making some calls yourself and asking some questions in a polite way, Well How about NOW WE ALL ASK SOME QUESTIONS?

http://stopfundingisrael.com/

Check out the member blogs, videos, and discussions

http://12160.info

