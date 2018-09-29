21ST CENTURY HOAX TO PRESENT NEW FILM ABOUT CHEMICAL WEAPONS; WHITE HELMETS SELF-DESTRUCT ON POISON GAS THEY WERE CARRYING; BRANDON’S PROFOUND STUDY OF THE PSYOPS MEDIA WAR ON SYRIA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Ziad Fadel

“HONEY, I LEFT THE SARIN IN A WHITE HELMET!!!”©

STARRING: Amal Looney as “Kitten”, Usama Al-‘Absi Al-Waahidi as “The Mixer”, Muhammad ‘Alloosh as “King Rat”, Avigdor Liebermann as “Uncle Judas” and Benjamin Mileikowski as “Benjamin Netanyahu”, Theresa May as “Slag Booty”, Angela Merkel as “Die Schlampe”. DIRECTOR: James Le Mesurier, SCREENPLAY: Bandar bin Sultan MUSIC: Alfred E. Newman conducting the London Philharmonic Orchestra LYRICS: Al-Jazeera TV, EDITING: MSM Productions and Chris Wallace PRODUCER: George Looney ASSOCIATE PRODUCER: Robert Ford, SPECIAL EFFECTS: Industrial Blight and Magic, CINEMATOGRAPHY: Igor Abdo of the BBC, FILMED ON LOCATION IN: Shepperton Studios, Warner Brothers in Burbank, CA, the British RAF Base in Akrotiri and Jisr Al-Shughoor, Syria, MAKE-UP: Danny the Syrian SOUND: A cast of a thousand children crying after being sprayed pitilessly with garden hoses

THE CRITICS ARE RAVING!!:

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The dead children are really dead or they are the best actors I’ve ever seen. Each frame seems it was directed from a real script. But, one of the kids got up and started playing. I just don’t get it.” Roger Filbert, Chicago Sun Times “The cameo scenes are worth the money. Anderson Cooper’s appearance was uplifting. Using John McCain’s cadaver was a brilliant master stroke.” Vincent Bambi, Los Angeles Times “Those White Helmets are real show-stoppers. I thought the scene where they practiced a rescue five times was really precious. The make-up was fantastic. The laughter was infectious. The hosing down of the children with chlorine was especially poignant.” Pauline Snail, The New Yorker “You gotta hand it to George Looney. When it comes to intricate deception, special effects and outright lying, nobody can match his talent.” Frank Ditch, Newsweek

THIS MOVIE IS DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF SHOKO ASAHARA OF AUM SHINRIKYO

AND IT’S COMING TO A TELEVISION SET NEAR YOU!!

_______________________________________________

NEWS AND COMMENT:

Brandon’s truly profound study of the psyops methodologies in the war on Syria. A must-read:

https://www.activistpost.com/2018/09/state-dept-cables-show-us-support-for-propaganda-television-stations-in-syria.html

__________________________________________________

IDLIB: 3 containers of Sarin Gas killed an undisclosed number of White Helmets who were transporting them in order to give them to ISIS or Nusra terrorists near the Aleppo Provincial border.

Also, Sputnik reports that Nusra has given to ISIS and Ansaar Al-Tawheed 6 containers of Sarin Gas. This report is accurate and my source says the Sarin gas was manufactured in Turkey.

