Fanatic israeli (apartheid state) settlers (terrorists) perform provocative rituals in Samou’

Fanatic Israeli settlers perform provocative rituals in Samou’
Reporting from al-Khalil, a PIC news correspondent said Israeli soldiers cordoned off the main access roads to Samou’ town at the same time as dozens of settlers were allowed access into the area to perform religious rituals on the occasion of Sukkot holiday.
Over recent days, the Israeli military has escorted hundreds of fanatic settlers as they forced their way into holy Palestinian shrines and residential neighborhoods across the occupied Palestinian territories to mark Jewish holidays.
