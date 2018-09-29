Fanatic israeli (apartheid state) settlers (terrorists) perform provocative rituals in Samou’

Posted on September 29, 2018

Fanatic Israeli settlers perform provocative rituals in Samou’

settlers
Israeli forces and settlers stormed early Thursday morning al-Khalil’s southern town of al-Samou’, in the southern occupied West Bank, and blocked Palestinians’ free movement inside and out under the religious guise.

Reporting from al-Khalil, a PIC news correspondent said Israeli soldiers cordoned off the main access roads to Samou’ town at the same time as dozens of settlers were allowed access into the area to perform religious rituals on the occasion of Sukkot holiday.

Over recent days, the Israeli military has escorted hundreds of fanatic settlers as they forced their way into holy Palestinian shrines and residential neighborhoods across the occupied Palestinian territories to mark Jewish holidays.

Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers

