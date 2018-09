Posted on by michaellee2009

Article Explaining Why Israel is a Racist State Embarrasses Labour Party

Moshé Machover authored an article proving that the Labour acceptance of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism cannot coexist with free speech on Israel. This scholar and Israeli veteran linked the racist nature of the Israeli state to its colonialist roots

Filed under: Apartheid, British Jews, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |