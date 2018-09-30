Saudi Arabia, UAE Fail to Halt UN Yemen Human Rights Inquiry

Posted on September 30, 2018

Saudi Arabia, UAE Fail to Halt UN Yemen Human Rights Inquiry
Jason Ditz

In a 21-8 vote, the UN Human Rights Council has agreed to extend the inquiry into human rights violations committed during the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its allies in the United Arab Emirates both condemned the news.

Such votes happen every year around the UN General Assembly meeting, with the Saudis trying to limit such votes and insisting that any investigations are only going to “deepen divisions” in Yemen.

The council spent several days debating the matter, with those in favor of more investigations, led by the Netherlands and Canada, winning out handily, while many other nations chose to abstain.

British officials say that they were comfortable letting the investigation continue, but that subsequent reports need to focus on condemning the Shi’ite Houthi movement instead of criticizing the Saudis for their massive civilian death toll from airstrikes.

Filed under: Arab Zionists, Bandar, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen

« »

