Iran Expediency Council Sec on Ahvaz Attack Response: This Was a Flick, Actual Blow on the Way

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council of the System, Mohsen Rezaei described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile strike at terrorist headquarters on Monday as a ‘flick’ adding that the actual blow is yet to come.
In a Monday post on his Twitter account, Rezaei, who formerly led the IRGC, praised the missile strike on Twitter.
He wrote that the IRGC missile strike at headquarters of terrorists who were responsible for the Ahvaz terror attack was a mere a “flick” to these perpetrators, adding that the main and actual strike is on the way.
The IRGC fired six ground-to-ground missiles to terrorist headquarters in Syria’s eastern Euphrates on early hours of Monday, killing and injuring dozens of terrorists.
Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team
