IRGC Retaliates for Ahvaz Attack, Strikes Terrorists East of Euphrates: Video

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 1, 2018

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles at Takfiri militants in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria in retaliation for a recent terror attack in the Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The strike took place in early Monday by the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, leaving large groups of terrorists and ringleaders linked to the Ahvaz terrorist attack dead and injured, according to a statement by the IRGC following the attack.

“The headquarters of those responsible for the terrorist crime in Ahvaz was attacked a few minutes ago east of the Euphrates by several ballistic missiles fired by the aerospace branch of the Guardians of the Revolution,” the Guards said on their official website.

“Based on preliminary reports, many takfiri terrorists and the leaders responsible for the terrorist crime in Ahvaz have been killed or wounded in this missile attack,” the Guards added.

During a military parade in Ahvaz, which was staged concurrently with nationwide military parades on September 22 to mark the Sacred Defense Week, Takfiri militants wearing disguise opened fire at the people participating in the ceremony.

The attack was simultaneously claimed by the Saudi Arabia-linked al-Ahwaziya terrorist group, and the ISIL Takfiri terror outfit, which is suspected of receiving Saudi patronage.

Three of the four assailants involved in the attack were killed by Iranian security forces, and a fourth one was arrested but later died of the wounds he had sustained during a security chase.

Source: Iranian media

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Iran, IRGC, ISIL, regime change, Saudia, UAE, USA, War on Iran, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Yemen |