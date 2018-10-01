UN: Syria calls for immediate withdrawal of US, French and Turkish forces which are there illegally

Posted on by michaellee2009

UN: Syria calls for immediate withdrawal of US, French and Turkish forces

Addressing the UN General Assembly at its 73rd Session, the Syrian Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Walid Al-Moallem, has called for the immediate withdrawal of US, Turkish and French forces whose boots have illegally set foot on Syrian ground [1].

This declaration of the Syrian Arab Republic follows the joint British-French-Israeli attack on the Syrian region of Latkia and the destruction of the Russian reconnaissance plane, triggered by the Israeli Air Force during this new aggression recorded on 17 September.

As a result of this incident, the Russian Federation has begun to deliver to Syria resources to strengthen its defence of the Syrian Arab Republic air space:

• state of the art e war material for interference and surveillance

• S-300 anti-air missiles.

At the same time, the U.S.A is withdrawing its Patriot missiles from several countries in the region.

The presence of French troops from the beginning of the conflict (bar the last three months of President Nicolas Sarkozy’s mandate) is the worst kept secret. While French officials and the French media always deny their presence, you can easily spot them on the ground.

