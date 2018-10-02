IRAN OBLITERATES TERRORIST POSITIONS WITH ROCKETS AND DRONES, Warns Terrorists In Syria: There Will Be More

Posted on by Zara Ali

Iran’s chief of staff Major-General Mohammad Bagheri after the Iranian military attack on Syria against the positions of organizers of the terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz has promised terrorists further “retaliation.”

Reports have emerged that the Iranian military has launched ballistic missiles against the organizers of the terrorist attack in Ahvaz and against terrorist facilities on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Syria.

During the operation, six medium-range ballistic missiles were fired from an Iranian air base in the west of the country, and terrorist “mercenaries and criminals” were hit a full 570 kilometers away, according to an official Iranian statement.

Subsequently, seven combat drones bombed positions and shelters used to accommodate and support terrorists.

“The first phase of retaliation for the Ahvaz attack has been completed and there are going to be other phases,” said the chief of the Iranian General Staff, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The attack, carried out by the aerospace division of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, caused a great number of dead and wounded among the terrorists.

On 22 September, unknown gunmen opened fire on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, killing 28 people and leaving more than 60 wounds.

On September 24, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced that 22 people were arrested for alleged connection to the deadly attack. In addition, a five-member terrorist group that carried out the attack was identified.

The responsibility for the attack was assumed by the Arab Patriotic Movement of Ahvaz (Al-Ahvazia), linked to Saudi Arabia.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the region’s “US-backed” countries of being responsible for the terrorist attack in the city of Ahvaz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also accused the “regional sponsors of terrorism and their North American lords” of organizing the attack.

