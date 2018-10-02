Netanyahu Says Tour to Alleged Hezbollah Sites “Fraudulent Propaganda”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of “brazenly lying” to the international community, shortly after Lebanese Foreign Minister took foreign diplomats on tour to several sites across Beirut in a bid to refute Israeli claims on secret missile sites near the capital.

“Hezbollah is brazenly lying to the international community by means of the fraudulent propaganda tour of the Lebanese foreign minister who took ambassadors to the soccer field [one of the alleged missile sites] but refrained from taking them to the nearby underground precision missile production facility,” Netanyahu said.

Last week during his address before the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hezbollah has positioned three missile sites near Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.

Israeli occupation army spokesman Avichai Adrai meanwhile published pictures of the alleged sites on Twitter.

He said the sites include the football stadium of the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Ahed club, and that another sites are near the airport and the Ouzai fishermen’s harbor.

On Monday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil took 73 foreign envoys on a diplomatic tour to the alleged sites.

“As you can all see, there is no secret Hezbollah weapons warehouse here,” Bassil said wryly as he gestured down below the empty stands of the al-Ahed football stadium.

“We are used to Israel fabricating information (…) but this time Israel lied in the presence of delegates from all over the world, which is why we took this extraordinary measure today,” Bassil told the 73 envoys and reporters gathered.

