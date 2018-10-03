The new actual balance after the Russian-Israeli tension التوازن الفعلي الجديد بعد التوتر الروسي الإسرائيلي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

أكتوبر 3, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Some of those who pretend to be clever take some paragraphs from the Russian statement which beholds Israel the responsibility of dropping the Russian plane to cover the real issue which is Moscow’s first declaration; since the establishment of the occupying entity that the occupation entity is a source of threat to the security of the Russian forces. Despite the clear reassuring words provided to Tel Aviv by Moscow, it was appeared that Tel Aviv is an aggressor. Russian had done what it could to avoid a crisis and it has no explanation but the ill intention of Israel. The paragraphs which were interested to the Gulf media were about a Russian indication of the removal of the Iranian forces to one hundred and forty kilometers away from the borders of Golan and an Iranian pledge not to carry out any action that targets Israel.

It is known that Iran, Hezbollah and the resistance forces ensure everyday that they are in Syria to support the Syrian country in its war against the terrorism and to restore its sovereignty over its territories. They have no special calendar that transcends what is wanted by the Syrian leadership, they are ready to withdraw when they are asked by the Syrian leadership. It is known as well that the cohesion of the alliance between Russia, Syria, and Iran is a priority for the victory in the battle of Syria’s restoring of its full control over its entire geography. It is known too, that the main issue of America and Israel was and still to obstruct this victory, and that the alliance of the resistance has granted Russia the administration of this diplomatic battle to achieve this victory. As it is known that America and Israel know that everything will change after this victory, and the talk about the non- intentions to target Israel and the removal of the Iranian forces does not mean anything in the concept of the strategic security of Israel, because the one who has missiles does not need to be close. The actual intentions of the resistance axis do not need diplomatic messages to disperse the tension from the power of this axis, but the most important is that this battle diplomatically was under an American-Israel title, it is to remove Iran and Hezbollah from Syria, as a cost of the recognition of the Syrian-Russian victory, the coexistence with it, funding, reconstruction, and the acceptance of a political solution under Syrian-Russian conditions. The Russian response was the rejection and the sticking to the protection of the survival of Iran, Hezbollah, and the resistance forces as a necessity for winning in the war on terrorism and that it is a sovereign Syrian matter.

Certainly the issue is no longer where the Iranians or Hezbollah locate or the kind of the Russian reassuring diplomatic messages to Israel. The current issue is the fact that Iran and the resistance forces have managed skillfully the relationship with Russia in Syria towards a moment of Russian-Israeli clash that was made by the Israeli arrogance. The Russian-Israeli clash is growing despite the desire of the bullies. It is a strategic inevitable clash, entitled who has the high control on the Syrian airspace. The Syrian geography was on a date with a race between two clashes; a Russian clash with Iran and the resistance forces or a Russian clash with Israel. The title is the controls in restoring the Syrian sovereignty and the victory over terrorism. The Iranian- Syrian relationship with Russia succeeded in managing these controls by avoiding the clash, while Israel fell in its trap. Today the strategic clash is open with no retreat, thus it is a geostrategic transition that its importance is as the anticipated victory of Syria, and as the race in which the resistance axis won in Turkey.

Turkey has no return to the axis of the war on Syria, and Israel has no return to the open tampering in the Syrian airspace after the shooting down of F-16 by the Syrian Air Defense. Things became narrower; Israel has to choose between the retreat where Syria and the resistance forces can build their systems during the Israeli retreat or the continuation of provoking Russia to prevent the making use of the resistance forces of such a retreat. Therefore, the tension increases and the resistance forces get more chances of engagement and more chances to get qualitative weapons without exposing their relationship with Russia to risk.

Here is the S-300 !

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

سبتمبر 25, 2018

– يُصرّ بعض المتذاكين على التنمّر باقتطاع فقرات من البيان الروسي الذي حمّل «إسرائيل» مسؤولية سقوط الطائرة الروسية، لتغطية القضية الحقيقية التي تقع بين أيدينا، وهي إعلان موسكو الأول من نوعه منذ نشأة كيان الاحتلال باعتباره مصدراً لتهديد أمن القوات الروسية. وبالرغم من أن سياق الكلام الروسي عن إجراءات الاطمئنان التي قدمتها موسكو لتل أبيب كان واضحاً، وهو الاستنتاج بان تل أبيب معتدية وناكرة للجميل، وبالتالي روسيا قامت بأقصى ما يمكن القيام به لتفادي أزمة ولا بديل أمامها إلا لتفسير مبني على سوء النية الإسرائيلية، واعتبار التفاهمات السابقة بحكم الساقطة. أما الفقرات التي يتلهى بها الإعلام الخليجي ومَن يريدون التنمر، فهي الإشارة الروسية إلى إبعاد القوات الإيرانية إلى ما وراء مئة وأربعين كليومتراً من حدود الجولان، والحصول على تعهّد إيراني بعدم القيام بأي عمل يستهدف «إسرائيل».

– معلوم لدى الجميع أن إيران تؤكد كل يوم كما حزب الله وقوى المقاومة، أنهم موجودون في سورية لمؤازرة الدولة السورية في حربها على الإرهاب، ولاسترداد سيادتها على أراضيها، وليست لديهم روزنامة خاصة يعملون عليها تتخطّى حدود ما تريده القيادة السورية، وهم جاهزون للانسحاب عندما تريد منهم القيادة السورية ذلك. ومعلوم بالمقابل أن تماسك الحلف بين روسيا وسورية وإيران أولوية للنصر في معركة استرداد سورية لسيطرتها على كامل جغرافيتها، والمعلوم أيضاً أن قضية أميركا و«إسرائيل» الأساسية كانت ولا تزال عرقلة هذا النصر. وأن حلف المقاومة منح روسيا صلاحية إدارة المعركة الدبلوماسية لبلوغ هذا النصر. ومعلوم أيضاً وأيضاً أن أميركا و«إسرائيل» تعرفان أن ما بعد هذا النصر كل شيء سيتغيّر. وأن الحديث عن عدم وجود نيات لاستهداف «إسرائيل» وإبعاد القوات الإيرانية، لا يعنيان شيئاً في مفهوم الأمن الاستراتيجي لـ«إسرائيل»، فمن يبتعد اليوم يعُد غداً، ومَن يبتعد يملك من الصواريخ ما لا يجعله بحاجة للاقتراب. والنيات الفعلية لخيارات محور المقاومة لا تحتاج لرسائل دبلوماسية لتبديد القلق من قوة هذا المحور، لكن الأهم أن المعركة دبلوماسياً كانت تدور تحت عنوان أميركي إسرائيلي هو إخراج إيران وحزب الله من سورية كثمن للتسليم بنصر سوري روسي في سورية والتعايش معه وتمويل الإعمار وقبول حل سياسي بشروط سورية روسية. وأن الرد الروسي كان بالرفض والتمسك بحماية بقاء إيران وحزب الله وقوى المقاومة كضرورة للفوز في الحرب على الإرهاب مرة، وبالقول إن هذا أمر سيادي سوري مرات.

– القضية الآن بالتأكيد لم تعُد أين يتمركز الإيرانيون أو حزب الله، ولا طبيعة الرسائل الدبلوماسية الروسية المطمئنة لـ«إسرائيل». فالقضية الراهنة تقول إن إيران وقوى المقاومة أدارت بصورة مبدعة علاقتها بروسيا في سورية وصولاً للحظة صدام روسية إسرائيلية، صنعتها الغطرسة الإسرائيلية وتكفلت بفعل ما كانت قيادة محور المقاومة تتوقع بحدوثه، وصبرت وتحملت الكثير بانتظار حدوثه. فالتصادم الروسي الإسرائيلي رغم أنوف المتنمرين يكبر ولا يصغر، وهو تصادم استراتيجي كان حتمي الحدوث، وعنوانه لمَن اليد العليا في السماء السورية. وكانت الجغرافيا السورية على موعد مع سباق بين صدامين، صدام روسي مع قوى المقاومة وإيران أم صدام روسي إسرائيلي. والعنوان هو ضوابط معركة النصر في استرداد السيادة السورية والنصر على الإرهاب. ونجح التعامل الإيراني السوري مع روسيا في إدارة هذه الضوابط بتجنّب الصدام، بينما وقعت «إسرائيل» في فخه. وها هو يقع، والصدام الاستراتيجي مفتوح اليوم، ويصعب التراجع فيه، ولذلك يصير تحولاً جيواستراتيجياً يعادل بأهميته أهمية النصر المنتظر لسورية، مثله مثل السباق الآخر الذي فاز به محور المقاومة حول تركيا.

– لا طريق رجعة لتركيا نحو محور الحرب على سورية، ولا طريق رجعة لـ«إسرائيل» نحو اللعب المفتوح في ما تبقى أمامها من هوامش في الأجواء السورية بعد إسقاط الدفاعات الجوية السورية طائرة الـ«إف 16». والأمور إلى المزيد من الضيق، بحيث على «إسرائيل» الاختيار بين التراجع، وبالتالي تمكن سورية وقوى المقاومة من بناء منظوماتها في فترة التراجع الإسرائيلية، والمرشحة أن تطول إذا كانت هي الخيار الإسرائيلي، أو المضي في الاستفزاز لروسيا الغاضبة منعاً لاستفادة قوى المقاومة من التراجع، فيزداد التوتر، وتنال قوى المقاومة المزيد من فرص الاشتباك والمزيد من فرص الحصول على سلاح نوعي، من دون تعريض علاقتها بروسيا للخطر.

– ها هو الـ«أس 300» يدقّ الباب!

