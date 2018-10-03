israel (apartheid state) killed 26 Palestinians, wounded 2,300 in September

Report: Israel killed 26 Palestinians, wounded 2,300 in September

Palestinians carry the dead body of Nasser Azmi Musbih (12), who was killed by Israeli soldiers during “Great March of Return” demonstrations, during his funeral ceremony in Khan Yunis, Gaza on 29 September, 2018 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces killed 26 Palestinians, wounded 2,300 others and arrested 450 in September, a new report revealed yesterday.

According to the report published by the Abdullah Al-Hourani Centre for Studies, Israeli forces killed 23 Palestinian protesters in Gaza, including seven children. Three were killed in the occupied West Bank, including 24-year-old Mohammad Al-Rimawi, who was beaten to death.

The Israeli occupation forces also wounded 2,300 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Jerusalem, including 2,014 in the Gaza Strip alone.

Occupation forces also demolished 16 houses and 18 facilities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and handed over 27 demolition orders for Palestinian homes and facilities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Israeli Planning and Construction Committee has agreed to build 4,700 settlement units on 841 dunams (208 acres) of land belonging to the Palestinian village of Al-Walaja in the occupied northwest of Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, the committee approved the construction of 75 new illegal settlement units in the occupied Beit Hanina neighbourhood of Jerusalem.