$10.4 Million US Taxpayer Dollars to Israel Daily

Comment: At the same time the U.S. Administration has not only had the audacity to end funding for UNRWA but also add “the rest of the world needs to chip in too” when the U.S. and U.K are themselves the culprits behind the belligerent existence of the Zionist entity and the subsequent plight of Palestinians.

Beginning in 2019, Washington will give Israel $3.8 billion annually for the next 10 years, $38 billion in total – plus countless amounts more on request.

Virtually all of it goes to fund Israel’s killing machine, its endless war on Occupied Palestinians and Syria, along with state terrorism against Iran and elsewhere.

The Jewish state’s only enemies are invented ones. Real ones don’t exist.

Yet it gets far more US military aid than any other country, over half of what’s provided worldwide.

A billboard in Richland County, Ohio reads: “$10 million a day to Israel? Our money is needed in America.”

Major media virtually ignore gross misuse of discretionary US tax dollars – largely used for militarism, including the nation’s global empire of bases, wars of aggression, corporate handouts, and military aid to aggressor states like Israel, at the expense of vital homeland needs gone begging.

Military aid to Israel is flagrantly illegal, according to provisions of the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act (FAA).

It prohibits aiding governments engaged “in a consistent pattern of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, including torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, prolonged detention without charges, causing the disappearance of persons by the abduction and clandestine detention of those persons, or other flagrant denial of the right to life, liberty, and the security of person, unless such assistance will directly benefit the needy people in such country.”

The Leahy Law provision of the 2001 Foreign Operations Appropriations Act (FOAA) (Sec. 8092 of PL 106-259) states:

“None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to support any training program involving a unit of the security forces of a foreign country if the Secretary of Defense has received credible information from the Department of State that a member of such unit has committed a gross violation of human rights, unless all necessary corrective steps have been taken.”

FOAA prohibits funding foreign security forces involved in gross human rights violations. It’s proscribed unless “effective measures (are taken) to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.”

When it comes to Israel, the Saudis, Egypt, Colombia, and other flagrant human rights abusers Washington supports, the above laws don’t apply – no matter how lawless their practices.

Longstanding Israeli human rights abuses need no elaboration. They’re more flagrant than any other country besides America, by far the most abusive worldwide, including at home against its most vulnerable citizens and residents.

It’s global gulag is by far the world’s largest. Torture is official policy as in Israel against Palestinians.

Americans have no say on how they’re governed. One-party rule with two right wings runs things – mindless of the rights and welfare of ordinary people, increasingly abused, neglected and exploited.

Israel operates the same way against Jews. Its Arab citizens are marginalized, isolated, abused, and treated like fifth column threats.

Occupied Palestinians are treated as viciously as Nazis mistreated Jews.

Following the 27th consecutive bloody Friday in Gaza, Israeli naval forces attacked peacefully demonstrating Gazans on Monday with live fire, toxic tear gas, and other terror tactics.

Nearly 100 were injured, including 37 from live ammunition, according to the Strip’s health ministry.

Ambulances and medical personnel trying to help the wounded were fired on.

Striking Palestinians in Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, East Jerusalem, and elsewhere in the West Bank were viciously attacked by Israeli forces.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, five Palestinians were shot with live fire, 10 or more others harmed by toxic tear gas inhalation.

A statement by Joint (Arab) List MK Hassan Jabareen said “(t)he strike sends a message of opposition to the continued discrimination and racism towards the Arab public…We were born in this country and will fight for national equality.”

US major media largely ignore horrendous Israeli human rights abuses against defenseless Palestinians.

The world community consistently does nothing to hold Israel accountable for its high crimes.

