Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary

Posted on October 5, 2018 by martyrashrakat

J11

The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, celebrated on Friday its 31st anniversary by holding a military parade in Gaza, expressing allegiance to the leader of the group, Ziad al-Nakhala.

Nakhala had vowed sticking to resistance path till liberating the entire Palestinian territories occupied by the Zionist forces.

More here

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Islamic Jihad, Palestine, Ramadan Shallah, Ziad Nakhala, Zionist entity |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: