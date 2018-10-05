Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary

The Palestinian resistance movement, Islamic Jihad, celebrated on Friday its 31st anniversary by holding a military parade in Gaza, expressing allegiance to the leader of the group, Ziad al-Nakhala.
Nakhala had vowed sticking to resistance path till liberating the entire Palestinian territories occupied by the Zionist forces.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
