Iran warns ‘racist, narcissist israel’ (apartheid state) against thoughtless statements against Iranians

Iran warns ‘racist’ Israel against thoughtless statements

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi

Iran has lashed out at Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin for making insolent comments against the Iranian nation, warning the Tel Aviv regime’s racist, narcissistic and impolite officials of the consequences of their thoughtless remarks.

It is a shame that officials of a regime which has “brutality, aggression, disgracefulness, maliciousness and deceit” as among its main characteristics, are addressing the richly-cultured, brave and civilized Iranian people in such an insulting way, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday.

During remarks on Thursday, the Israeli president, whose role in government is largely ceremonial compared with the prime minister, said, “From our point of view, now is the time to join the effective sanctions on Iran and not to circumvent them.”

“The Iranian beast must be starved and not fed. This is the only way to guarantee the stability of the world,” Rivlin added.

In reaction to such a shameful insult, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the great and educated Iranian nation respects the dignity and rights of the followers of Prophet Moses and draws a distinction between them and the fascist and racist regime in the occupied lands.

The Israeli president, who received German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also urged Germany to join US sanctions on Iran after Washington unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with the P5+1 group of countries which is still supported by Europe as well as China and Russia.

US President Donald Trump announced in May that Washington was pulling out of the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program. The deal had been signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China — plus Germany in 2015.

The US administration reintroduced the previous sanctions while imposing new ones on the Islamic Republic. It also introduced punitive measures — known as secondary sanctions — against third countries doing business with Iran.

A first round of American sanctions took effect in August, targeting Iran’s access to the US dollar, metals trading, coal, industrial software, and auto sector. A second round, forthcoming on November 4, will be targeting Iran’s oil sales and its Central Bank.

