Unlawful US Global Operations

Republican and undemocratic Dem regimes meddle aggressively worldwide, Trump the latest in a long line of warrior presidents – waging endless wars in the name of peace the US abhors.

America’s military footprint threatens nations on every continent. Wherever it shows up, mass slaughter, destruction and human misery eventually follow.

Will the Asia/Pacific become another US war theater? Was nothing learned from Washington’s humiliating Southeast Asia defeat?

Is China on America’s target list? Trade war with Beijing is economically destructive. Will hot war follow?

Provocative US actions seem headed in this direction – madness confronting a nation militarily powerful enough to respond as punishingly as its struck, including against the US mainland if things go too far.

Washington is a serial international law scofflaw, operating by its own rules, no others, threatening all nations unwilling to bend to its will.

The US abuses what freedom of navigation operations (FONOP) are all about, threatening other nations by intruding close to or in their waters.

Early last year, Trump regime war secretary James Mattis falsely claimed the world order “is under the biggest attack since WW II…from Russia, from terrorist groups, and with what China is doing in the South China Sea.”

Truth is polar opposite of his belligerent remark. The US created and supports ISIS and other terrorist groups.

It consistently meddles in parts of the world not its own – politically, economically and militarily, notably by unlawful militarized sanctions and hot war.

Last year, the US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) developed a schedule for South China Sea naval patrols, claiming its freedom of navigation operations (FONOP) right.

Beijing justifiably considers intrusion of US warships in or near its waters provocative.

Reportedly PACOM plans a major early November show of naval and air force in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait – provocatively close to Chinese waters, certain to trigger a strong Beijing response.

An unnamed Chinese official called what’s reportedly coming an escalation of Sino/US tensions, adding Beijing will respond by increasing its military presence in both areas.

China earlier criticized the way Washington abuses is freedom of navigation rights. On Sunday, a Chinese destroyer nearly collided with the USS Decatur close to its Nansha (Spratly) Islands.

Both ships came within 135 feet of each other. Washington consistently holds other countries responsible for its own provocations and lawless actions.

An earlier Global Times editorial bluntly warned that “(i)f the United States’ bottom line is that China has to halt its activities, then a US-China war is inevitable in the South China Sea.”

“China will have no choice but to” respond to US provocations. Beijing’s waters are its own. It won’t tolerate US intervention where it doesn’t belong.

Last month, China’s envoy to Britain Liu Xiaoming accused “big countries outside the region (of) sen(ing) warships and aircraft all the way to the South China Sea to create trouble,” adding:

“(F)reedom of navigation” abuses by) the United States (and its partners constitute) a serious infringement of China’s sovereignty.”

PACOM prepared “a classified proposal to carry out a global show of force as a warning to China,” CNN reported.

The Pentagon refused to confirm or deny the report. According to China’s Global Times, “(i)t’s highly likely that the US will intensify its provocation(s) against China,” adding:

“Washington must exercise restraint, or China’s countermeasures will accelerate…the cost the US has to pay for escalating provocations.”

“Peace and stability could be on the edge of collapse at some point. If Washington wants to play this way, China will have to respond accordingly.”

US rage for global dominance increases the chance for confrontation with China, Russia, Iran, and other countries. Global war is possible by accident or design.

A Final Comment

In response to escalated Trump regime trade war, China halted all US oil imports. It’s been the second largest buying of US oil, averaging 334,880 barrels a day through August.

Beijing buys most of its crude from Russia, over 1.2 million barrels last year, Saudi Arabia and Iran its other two major suppliers. China also buys most of its soybeans from South America.

Russian crude oil production reached a record high in September at 11.36 million barrels per day, according to its energy ministry.

