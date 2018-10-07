At Least Three Israelis Injured in West Bank Shooting

At Least Three Israelis Injured in West Bank Shooting

October 7, 2018

At least three Israelis were wounded on Sunday in a shooting near an industrial zone adjacent to a West Bank settlement.

Palestine Today news agency reported that one of the injured was killed, citing Israeli online news website “0404”.

The Jerusalem Post reported that two of the injured a man and woman in their 30’s, were fatally wounded and one, a woman in her 50’s, was in moderate condition.

Israeli media also said that the suspected shooter is a 23-year-old Palestinian who fled the scene. The enemy radio reported that he was a former factory worker from Qalqilya who was fired two months ago.

SourceIsraeli media

